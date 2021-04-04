10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrea Savage

She’s a writer and an actress, but she’s also a comedian who knows her way around a good joke. Andrea Savage is one of the most talented women in Hollywood as she is well-known for her work on projects such as Veep, Dog Bites Man, and The Hotwives, which is a HULU series that parodies reality television shows. The thing about Savage is that many people don’t know much about her outside of her sheer talent for being able to work on such great projects. It’s time the world gets to know her and what she’s all about.
1. She’s A California Girl
Savage was born and raised in Santa Monica, California. She was born on February 20, 1973, to Sharon Lee and Richard. Their heritage is a mixture of Greek and Ashkenazi Jewish. She grew up in California her entire life, and she continues to live and work there now.
2. She’s Well Educated
Following her high school graduation, Savage decided college was the right choice for her. She was accepted into the prestigious Cornell University where she obtained a degree that has nothing to do with acting or writing. She majored in government and minored in law.
3. She is a Stand-Up Comedian
When she’s not writing and acting, she’s absolutely performing stand-up comedy. She is a woman who has a funny nature, and she’s not afraid to try it out on a large group of people. She’s performed at some of the most well-known venues in the country. This includes the Improv, The Ice House, and The Comedy Store.
4. She is Married
Savage is a married woman. She married her husband Jeremy Plager some time ago, though we don’t know when. She’s managed to keep her very personal information to herself, so we aren’t sure what year they were wed. They do have a child, however. She took some time off to have a baby and then went back to work in 2010 to take on some new projects.
5. Her Show “I’m Sorry,” is About Her Life
While the truTV series is a major hit, most people don’t really delve deep enough into it to bother noticing it’s all about her life and what that means for everyone around her. She’s someone who is dealing with herself the best way she knows how to do it, and she’s taking things that have happened in her life and bringing them to television.
6. She’s Always Respectful
Savage tells her own stories often, but she always has one rule when telling her own stories. She remembers that she is rarely the only person involved in her own stories, and she knows that this means she has to focus on things such as telling stories that involve others. Her rule is to remain respectful when sharing the lives of other people, and she’s done a lovely job of it.
7. She is Very Big on Family
One thing that Savage tries to do for her show and the people who work with and for her is keep them home at night with their families. She tries to make sure they get their work done each and every day at a time that allows them to go home and spend time with their kids and spouses without feeling exhausted and overwhelmed. She does not ever write a night scene that requires her people to work late. She likes to have them all home with their families feeling happy and content – and we have a feeling that makes them very loyal and very good at their jobs.
8. She’s All About Communication
If you have something to say to Andrea Savage, please just say it. She loves to communicate with people. She recognizes that no one is a mind reader, and if you don’t say what you’re feeling and thinking, other people won’t know it. She likes to have conversations to clear the air and hear people out, so please just talk to her.
9. She Doesn’t Do Difficult
Something Savage is also very passionate about is hiring people to work with her that are good people. She likes a good person. She’s not in the business to deal with difficult people, so she makes sure she only works with people that other people know well. If she asks about a potential hire and hears “They’re great, but…” she’s not doing it. She’s not into buts. She knows that the world is filled with exceptionally talented people who are just good people all around, and she likes to work with those people.
10. She’s Exceptionally Private
Andrea Savage might tell her own life story on national television, but she is a private woman. She doesn’t give the world too much of anything or anyone that she lives behind the scenes, and it’s a delicate balance she’s mastered well.