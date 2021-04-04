Check Out The Cool Trailer for Trailer For Netflix’s Anime “Yasuke”

Anime is definitely something that a person needs to be into in order to fully enjoy it sometimes, but the story behind Yasuke does sound interesting since it’s always common to see people of color take on leading roles such as this. This tale does sound compelling since Yasuke is a ronin that has put away his sword and become a boatman to escape the bloody past he left behind. Like many tales, this one is quite familiar and feels as though it’s being told to the fans in a manner that is perhaps socially conscious in this day and age, or is simply being revealed because it sounds like a worthwhile story to push to Netflix. The show will be headed to the site near the end of April, and like many anime series it is quite bloody and violent, but as it happens some people appreciate this since it offers a bit of realism that can go over the top and add a bit of flair to the series that many fans might like. Anime is often so over the top with quick, fluid movements that it’s a lot of fun to watch, but the stories are so numerous that trying to keep up with them all is tough when one is invested in other stories as well. Overall though, this story should be one that many people will find quite interesting since the emergence of a man that sought to escape violence so that he can protect a young girl is bound to be something that many fans will find enticing.
As I stated above, anime is something that a person really needs to get into in order to enjoy, since the style of animation and the manner in which the stories are told can sometimes be less or more than an individual wants to see. But anime did manage to become a very favored style when it hit America, enough to the point that enough people have embraced the style at this time that Netflix has an entire section devoted only to anime that continues to draw in one show after another as the subscribers are treated to one entertaining series after another. Yasuke is bound to be something that will be embraced by quite a few people since the story sounds like something that will appeal to a lot of individuals and will no doubt be seen as something that helps to entertain and push a socially conscious narrative at the same time, which appears to be a big part of the social agenda these days. In some ways, this is a negative, but in terms of the story, if it delivers a tale that’s enticing and engrossing for the audience then there’s no harm in it. A good story is something that anyone should hope to find since to be quite honest that’s the basis for much of what we enjoy in pop culture. If something delivers a good story it could be among the vilest content in the world and it wouldn’t matter since if the story grips people, if it gets them to want to keep paying attention for various reasons, then it’s a worthwhile story.
Some might want to argue with me on that point, but this is where divorcing emotion from the story, if only for a brief moment, is important, since to do so is to allow oneself to recognize that it doesn’t really matter what type of story is being told. So long as it’s embraced or at least given the type of attention that will commit it to memory, then a story has served its purpose. Yasuke already appears to have many of the elements that a good story needs, such as a conflict, a redemption arc, and the necessary struggle that will eventually lead to a climax and subsequent resolution. These are only a few elements that any story needs to get the attention it requires to be remembered and just looking at the trailer, Yasuke has all of them or at least has the potential for all of them, so it’s easy to think that it will be a hit when it comes to Netflix near the end of April. What will be even better is if people decide to look up the story on Yasuke since according to historical texts his story is something of great interest to many considering that he was written as a tall black man that arrived in Japan with an Italian missionary and was presumed to be a slave at the time. However it happened, Yasuke was eventually allowed to attain the rank of samurai, and his story stretches on from there. Adapting this story to anime is a big step, and if it works then it will be one of the more interesting stories told as of late.