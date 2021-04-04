Check Out The Trailer for Netflix Series “Shadow and Bone”

Netflix is in the habit of picking up epic stories that a lot of people might ignore at first and giving them a killer look as well as a great musical score that will invoke a lot of emotion and a great deal of interest in what could be so important, and it definitely works a lot of times. Hey, that’s the point of a good story, to get you to pay attention and to keep the audience coming back to see more. Shadow and Bone is just such a story since it focuses upon a strange and mysterious young woman that has the kind of power that gains the attention of those in power and those that might be all about snuffing that kind of power out. The novels by Leigh Bardugo have gained the right type of attention and the end result of this adaptation is going to be seen this coming April when Shadow and Bone comes to Netflix to showcase what will be another grand tale of light vs. dark, good vs. evil, and something that will no doubt inspire a good number of writers to sit down and come up with something that might have been born from their imagination after watching the series or reading the books. That’s kind of how it works sometimes since all it takes is the right type of story to get the creative juices flowing so that the next blockbuster can come forth and impress the audience anew. Looking at the trailer, this could easily be another visual delight that will allow the imagination of Bardugo to flow openly and impress the audience in a way that will get people talking.
From what can be gathered from the trailer, the strange young girl that can summon the light, and is in fact composed of it apparently, will be pivotal to the story since it sounds as though her type of power is exceedingly rare and hasn’t been seen that often throughout their world. Darkness appears to be a real problem within this story and the travels that take people across The Fold, as it’s called are both perilous and troubling since dark, fell things live in The Fold and don’t appear ready to just let anyone roam free without being torn apart. That’s where the sun summoner comes in, as she’s called in the trailer, as her power is able to literally burn the darkness away, which includes the creatures that inhabit it, which would be valuable to a lot of people that might be trying to cross The Fold. So far the story looks like something that could be interesting in a big way since the effects look great, but one has to wonder how the acting is going to be since while the effects might be doing their job, the propensity of people overacting in such series is a little too great given that a lot of fantasy series tend to suffer from dialogue issues and acting issues that are difficult if not impossible to forgive.
The call for fantasy stories is one of the many trends that hits Netflix just as much as anything since everything tends to come in cycles as dramas, thrillers, science fiction, and many other genres come and go as the will of the people makes it clear what they’re into at any given time. Fantasy shows and movies are definitely big a lot of the time depending on who’s in them, what the story is all about, and a few other factors. Netflix has made it a point of snapping up whatever they can in order to add each title to their list and give their subscribers as much content as possible. Shadow and Bone is going to join the list, and whether or not it’s deemed worthwhile by the fans is something we’ll have to wait and see since it’s very likely that this will be considered as another in a long line of shows to watch, but perhaps the newness will help it out once it arrives and people will flock to watch the entire series to see what it has to offer. Right from the start, the effects look as though they’re bound to be good enough to impress a lot of people, but the story does need to go a little deeper. A trailer can only give so much, so it’s a big hope that when the show releases later this month that we’ll see something that will knock our hair back a bit and get us to think that this is indeed a great show that is worthy of praise and is worth more than the effects that we’ve seen thus far. It’s a big hope, to be honest, and it’s one that not everything delivers on, but there’s always that chance.