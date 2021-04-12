Dede Lovelace was still in middle school when she was introduced to skateboarding. Never could she have imagined that her love for the sport would eventually land her a role in a movie and a show on HBO. Dede is one of the stars of the TV series Betty in which she plays a character named Janay. The show is based on the movie Skate Kitchen. Since the show’s release, it has gotten a lot of praise for highlighting the culture of female skaters. As the show gears up for its second season, there are sure to be even more adventures in store for Janay and the rest of the Skate Kitchen crew. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dede Lovelace.
1. Skateboarding Has Helped Her Build Confidence
When Dede first starting skating, she felt a little intimidated by some of the guys she’d run into at the skatepark. In fact, she was initially afraid to attempt any tricks out of fear she would be made fun of. Eventually, however, she built up the courage and skating helped her develop confidence in other areas of her life.
2. She Is A DJ
Many people know Dede as a skater, but that isn’t the only thing she does. She’s also a very talented DJ. During an interview with The Face, she said, “My uncle actually suggested that I try DJing. At first, it was something just for fun but then it kind of just grew into something beyond what I planned or expected.”
3. She Has Some Serious Skills In The Kitchen
There are lots of people who see cooking as nothing more than a chore, but Dede isn’t one of them. Dede’s father is a Brooklyn-based chef and it looks like she’s inherited his love for food. Dede enjoys spending time in the kitchen and she appears to be a pretty talented cook.
4. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Even though she was born and raised in New York City, Dede is the kind of person who loves spending time outdoors. Not only does she like to skate outside, but she also really likes to explore her surroundings. When the weather is extra nice, you can find her hanging out at the beach.
5. She Loves To Read
Dede is an avid reader and she even part of a book club with her friend and Betty co-star, Ajani Russell. Ajani told Coveteur, “We created this collective called Black and Here, and it’s about educating the Black community and giving them opportunities to have discussions with other Black people. It’s kind of an academic setting, but it’s also a social setting and not putting too much pressure on it. ”
6. She Went To High School With Some Of Her Betty Co-Stars
Unlike most castmates, the girls from Betty didn’t meet for the first time on set. Many of them have actually been friends for years. Dede met Nina Morin and Ajani Russell when she was a student at LaGuardia High School. The three of them quickly bonded over skating and have been friends ever since.
7. She Enjoys Traveling
Just because Dede has lived in New York for her entire life doesn’t mean that she isn’t a woman of the world. Thanks to skating and music, she has gotten to travel to quite a few countries. Some of the places she’s visited include Japan, France, Italy, Korea, and Mexico. There will probably even more destinations added to the list in the years to come.
8. She Is A Painter
If you thought skating and music were Dede’s only talents, it’s time to think again. She is also a very talented painter and some of her work has been displayed at local shows. She has also shared some of her work on social media and her fans seem to love seeing what she can do.
9. She Loves Fashion
Skating and fashion aren’t things that people tend to think about at the same time, but maybe they should start. Dede and the rest of the cast have proven that skating and style can co-exist in some very interesting ways. While Dede is proud to have her own unique style, she also draws inspiration from the people around her.
10. She Likes To Work Out
Dede is all about staying active and keeping herself in good shape, and skateboarding isn’t the only way she does that. She also enjoys doing more traditional workouts such as cardio and other conditioning exercises. On nice days, she even likes to take her workouts outdoors.