Everything You Need to Know About Dauntless Update 1.6.0

The latest Dauntless update 1.6.0 was recently released and this also kicked off the latest Dauntless season called “Infinite Radiance.” This Dauntless update also brings some new features and creatures including Primal Behemoths, updated Trials, and even more. So let’s talk about what’s new in the Infinite Radiance season of Dauntless, the new Primal Behemoths that have been brought to the game, updated Trials, and everything else that Phoneix Labs has in store for players as they begin their journey into Dauntless with the 1.6.0 update! Alongside this new update, there is also a pretty big patch planned to hit the game in late May, though there’s not much information regarding this at the moment. So let’s check out the new update for Dauntless and the new features that have been added! This information comes directly from the developers of Dauntless, Phoenix Labs, themselves, so you can be sure this is as accurate as it gets!
Trials Updates
It looks like Destiny 2 isn’t the only game in which the Trials game mode can be improved on, as Dauntless also has a Trials mode, though it probably won’t live up to your expectations if you’re thinking this is anything like Trials of Osiris.
- Trials have received some much-needed love and care. Trials goals are objective-based requirements such as winning without getting downed, designed to reward mastery of combat. Solo leaderboards are now separated by weapon type and will show the total number of goals completed. Complete goals to secure a higher spot on the leaderboard and earn rewards. Your completion time is taken into consideration to break ties.
Reward Cache and Challenges
- The Reward Cache is a seasonal store replacing the Vault that offers a wide range of goods in exchange for seasonal currency. A season will be roughly the length of two Hunt Passes. Here, you’l find a number of items (including new weapon and armor skins), as well as aethersparks, patrol keys, and classic rewards from previous Passes. Unlock rewards using seasonal coins and crystals from new daily and weekly challenges: timed quests that will ask you to slay Behemoths, complete Escalations, and more. All Vault coins have been converted to these new seasonal currencies.
Primal Behemoths and Perfect Strike
- Strange fluctuations in radiant aether and time energy are being reported across the Shattered Isles. These disruptions are opening rifts to different pockets of time in the past and future. Throughout this season, players will get access to two timelines, each one bringing new Hunting Grounds challenges as well as a new seasonal talent trees unlocking unique abilities, starting this patch with the Past and its Perfect Strike ability.
War Pike and Wound Rework
- Our combat team has reworked wounding and given the war pike some love.
Time Strike Hunt Pass
The Hunt Pass is Dauntless’ version of Fortnite’s Battle Pass or Destiny 2’s Season Pass, and it works the exact same way as the other pass systems. Buy into a season, earn XP, obtain loot and cool (mostly) cosmetic rewards.
- A new Hunt Pass harkens back to the days of old. The armor set at level 50 has been enhanced even further with premium VFX, and there are bonus armor skins along the track designed to mix and match with it. You can also earn 100% platinum back on your Elite track purchase by making it to the end of the Hunt Pass.
Dauntless Roadmap
So we’ve been over the latest and greatest additions to Dauntless with update 1.6.0, but what about the future of the game? Well, Phoenix Labs has also provided players with a roadmap of upcoming updates to Dauntless. Let’s take a look at what’s coming soon and what’s in store for the future of Dauntless!
Dauntless Update 1.6.1 (April 22)
- Bug fixes and Quality of Life updates
Dauntless Update 1.6.2 (May 6)
- Portals to Keystone Behemoths in the Hunting Grounds
- Elder Behemoths in the Hunting Grounds
- Ability to Directly Forge Aethersparks into Aetherhearts
- Faction: Future in Slayers Path
Dauntless Update 1.6.3 (May 22)
- Radiant Behemoth
- New Radiant Island in the Hunting Grounds
- Radiant Legendary Weapon, Cell, and Armor
- New Hunt Pass
This new Dauntless update is definitely bringing some cool features and improvements to the game. The future of Dauntless looks pretty bright with so much more to come in the next few months. If you’re a fan of Monster Hunter: World, I would definitely recommend checking out the free-to-play and fully cross-platform compatible game developed by Phoenix Labs, if you haven’t already. Dauntless is available to play for free on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android!