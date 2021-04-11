10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mathilde Warnier

She’s not a household name, but that’s not stopping Mathilde Warnier from focusing on changing that. She took on the role of Nadine Gires in the serial killer story that shares the history of Charles Sobhraj. She did a phenomenal role in it, and she made a lot of fans with the work she did on the British television drama. She is making a name for herself, and the world is going to want to know more about her as she does it.
1. She’s From France
She might have a role in British television, but Mathilde Warnier is French. She was born on October 12, 1991 in a place called Rosny-sous-Bois, France. She spent most of her life in France working and becoming educated, but she’s been traveling a lot more recently as she works more often.
2. She’s a Model
In her early days, she did a lot of modeling. One of her campaigns was for Miss Crofton, a lingerie brand. She also worked as a muse for Anais Anais, which is a feminine perfume brand. She shot magazine covers, and worked on many other campaigns during her primary time as a model.
3. She Starred in Commercials
When she wasn’t modeling in print ads, she was in the middle of working on commercials. You can see her in commercials for well-known brands such as Evian and even Carte Noire. She is someone who has a lot of experience, and she has something that is special enough to take her from one point to another.
4. She’s the Epitome of Paris
When someone who is not from France thinks of someone who is from France, they tend to think of someone who is effortlessly chic and beyond romantic. We have a feeling that Mathilde Warnier is all of the above. She is just that, and she is currently living in a chic apartment in Paris, which only proves to us she is effortlessly chic and Parisian.
5. She’s Always Acted
She was only 15 when she began acting. She was in high school, and she and her friends – and her twin sister – all decided that they would go to the movies all the time and make sure they could live and learn as much about the movies as they could. Did you know she’s a twin? She is.
6. She Has A Very Interesting Outlook on Acting
When you ask someone why they want to act or why they do act, they all have a different story. However, her outlook on the entire acting career is something that we really like to think about. She feels that acting and being someone else for a time is just the best way to discover herself. It’s a clear way to see it.
7. She Loves Fashion
Can you be from France and not love fashion? She loves it. She finds it to be something she can relate to every single day no matter her mood and no matter her thoughts on it. She loves to find a way to make herself feel by her fashion, and she also knows that it’s the best way to start to figure out who her character really is.
8. She Sews
She learned from her great-grandparents. They were lace makers, and they taught her to sew when she was just a child. She remembers being able to sew before she was able to go to school and learn to write as a child. It is an art, and it’s something very important for people to learn. Unfortunately, nowhere near enough people bother to learn (myself included!).
9. She Loves a Classic Designer
If you ask her to describe her favorite designers, she’s going to name some of the most amazing designers in the business. It tells us she has a very classic, very feminine approach to fashion. She loves Chanel, Saint Laurent, and she loves Miu Miu. Max Mara is another favorite.
10. She is Fresh
One thing that everyone must know about Mathilde Warnier is that she is nothing short of entirely fresh. She’s a fresh face, she’s a fresh soul. She is all about being elegant and streamlined, and she is a refreshing vision of a someone who is in their 20s. She’s probably a lot more mature than most people her own age, and she has certainly situated herself wonderfully into a world of classic beauty and fresh style, and she is going to be one of the most famous style icons of her own time at some point.