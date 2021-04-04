If you’re over a certain age, you probably remember the days when YouTube was nothing more than a platform for posting random low-quality videos. These days, however, it has become a place where creators can share content and bring in massive amounts of money. Rachel Ballinger is one of those creators, and since starting her YouTube channel she has amassed more than 2.7 million followers. Rachel has become widely known for a wide variety of videos including vlogs and shopping hauls. In 2021, Rachel gained even more attention after she shared that she was gay and many of her fans have been more than happy to support her on her journey of self discovery and acceptance. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Rachel Ballinger.
1. She’s Careful About The Brands She Works With
When you have as many social media followers as Rachel does, there’s no shortage of brands that would love to have you market their products. While Rachel has no shortage of opportunities, she tries to be as mindful as possible about the one that she takes. If she is going to promote a brand or product, it has to be something that genuinely connects to her interests.
2. She Loves Pizza
Is there one food you could eat every day and never get tired of it? For Rachel, the answer to that question is yes and that food is veggie pizza. While there are people out there who would prefer different topics on their pizza, many people would probably agree that pizza is a pretty solid choice.
3. She Has Acting Experience
Rachel’s YouTube content is what people know her best for, but apparently that isn’t the only time she’s gotten in front of a camera. According to her page on IMDB, Rachel has two acting credits. The first one came in 2008 in a movie called Multiple and the second was in a TV show called JoJo’s Juice.
4. She Has An Account On Cameo
Connecting with fans is one of the most important aspects of being in the spotlight, and it’s one that Rachel really enjoys. In addition to interacting with her supporters on social media, Rachel also has an account on Cameo where she records and sells personalized video shout outs. Right now, the price for a video from Rachel is $45.
5. She Has A Podcast
Rachel’s mom is one of her favorite people in the entire world and she makes frequent appearances in Rachel’s YouTube videos. That isn’t the only time they work together, however. Rachel and her mom also have a podcast together called All Things Internet where they discuss any and everything about the internet.
6. She Studied Psychology
Rachel isn’t someone who always dreamed of becoming a famous content creator. In fact, her life always followed a pretty traditional path before her YouTube career took off. She went to college at Azusa Pacific University in California where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
7. She Likes Buying Gifts For Others
Most people enjoy the feeling of getting a gift, but there are also people who love to give gifts even more. Rachel is a proud member of the second group. In a tweet she said, “Idk why but for my birthday, I like to buy other people gifts. Like don’t bring me gifts, let me give you gifts…. for my birthday.”
8. She Was Planning On Becoming A Police Officer
After graduating from college, Rachel thought she knew exactly what she was going to do. She applied to be a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, but she was turned down. It was after that that her sister suggested she start making videos and posting them on YouTube.
9. She Doesn’t Let Negative Comments Get To Her
Rachel has had to deal with more than her fair share of nasty comments over the years, but she has learned how to block them out for the most part. Rachel told Media Kix, “You can’t let negativity from other people stop you or keep you down. As cheesy as that sounds, it’s the truth. For every 100 nice comments you get, you’ll get one bad one, that’s just how the internet works. Now if EVERYONE is mad at you about something, you maybe might want to take a second look at what you posted.”
10. She Likes To Dance
Rachel doesn’t have a background and dance, but that doesn’t make her love it any less. She enjoys dancing whenever she gets the chance and told Media Kix that break dance was her favorite style. Unfortunately, however, she also acknowledges that she isn’t that great of a dancer.