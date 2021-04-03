Rose McIver To Star in New Show Called “Ghosts” on CBS

If a show isn’t being revived, rebooted, or remade it appears to be taking its cues from another show that’s been broadcast in another country, like Ghosts, which will be starring Rose McIver, is going to be based on a BBC show but will hopefully take its own direction as McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar will play a struggling couple that by some dint of luck, or misfortune, inherit a home in the country, only to learn that it’s haunted by previous residents. One should be able to think that there are many different ways that such a story can go given that haunted country homes can be home to a great number of spirits both benign and malevolent. But seeing how this is a comedy it’s easy to think that even if there are a few rowdy ghosts that things are going to be comical as well as terrifying, which is a decent mix when one knows how to work it. But the implications that might arise throughout the series is that something might have to happen in order to keep things moving forward and avoid the stagnation that a lot of shows suffer from in their first season. CBS has ordered the series and it would appear that things are going to get rolling for at least one season unless someone has gone out of their head and ordered two or more seasons all at once. At the moment there’s a lot of faith that this could work since with a haunted house there are a lot of different directions that can be used, especially when there are multiple spirits and the possibility of multiple stories that could be told.
If the show is anything like its BBC counterpart then McIver, or possibly Ambudkar, will be the one to suffer an accident thanks to the spirits, which will then grant them the ability to see the ghosts and somehow find a way to come to an agreement with them that they’re stuck together, for better or worse. There is the idea of having them both being able to see the ghosts, which could lead to even more hilarity since the spirits are initially said to be invisible to the living, but two near-death experiences might be kind of hard for the audience to believe simply because a part of the story that needs to be kept would be the idea that the couple is a bit hard up when it comes to their finances. In the BBC version the wife suffers the accident and when she comes to her husband is about to sell the home, which she opposes vehemently. It could happen the same way in this version, or it could be that something else might happen that will allow the couple to come to terms with the ghosts that they’ve unwittingly inherited along with the house. Like many stories that have been unveiled lately, this is one that has been told in a number of different ways before, but in a comedic fashion, it does present a light-hearted jab at the afterlife and a story that could possibly work if it’s given a purpose and a reason for being amidst the slightly chaotic feel that it might carry with it.
Stories about ghosts and haunting have been popular for a long time after all, but the idea is usually that the spirits can’t abide the living and want them out of their home or simply away from them for one reason or another. In this type of story though it would appear that the willpower of the living is going to be resolute and unbending. That’s interesting since if one remembers what ghost stories used to be like, they would eventually involve the ghosts turning deadly somehow, or the living simply running as fast as their feet could carry them or bringing in someone that could perform an exorcism or cleansing. Things have definitely changed as the years have passed since many people are still terrified and there are shows and movies that will show as much, but there are many shows that will show the strength of the human spirit and the unwilling nature to bend or move aside for something that’s not fully understood but is exerting a force that people feel the need to stand up to. In other words, it’s not easy to be a ghost any longer since trying to scare someone has become a chore that takes a whole lot more than a few shrieks in the night and the rattle of doors and windows. And given that this show is meant to be a comedy, one can only imagine how hard the spirits are going to have it when trying to scare their living guests out of their home. This should be a lot of fun.