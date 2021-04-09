So What’s Isaac Hempstead Wright Up to These Days?

It doesn’t appear that Isaac Hempstead Wright has done that much in the days following his Game of Thrones appearance, but it could be that school has taken more of a priority since at one point it was made clear that he was studying neuroscience, but he was still willing to at least try to act and keep up with school at the same time. One thing you can say about this guy is that he’s dedicated and has been taking his career and his schooling seriously. What is funny is that initially he had no aspirations to be an actor when he was a kid, but joining the drama club managed to get him out of playing sports in the cold, and as one can see it’s worked out for him in a big way. His time in Game of Thrones has been pretty steady save for one season, and the way things ended came as a kind of surprise to a lot of people since Bran the Broken wasn’t really what people thought would happen, though as always there were theories. But it can be said that he’s enjoyed his time on the show and did become one of the most influential individuals within the cast even though he didn’t do much near the end, which was kind of odd.
But as far as his post-GoT moments go, it does sound as though he’s still in school and he does have a couple of projects, one which will be headed to Netflix soon titled Voyagers, which stars several other well-known individuals as well such as Colin Farrell and Tye Sheridan. Where he’ll go from there is anyone’s guess since with acting and school there are a lot of different paths that Isaac can take considering that while he doesn’t have an extensive resume he does have enough pull from having been a major part of GoT. The series has been what a lot of people have been talking about for years, and even to this day there are theories that are being touted online, and there are a few spinoff projects that are being worked on as of now that won’t feature any of the characters that we came to enjoy over the course of the original series but will explore other areas of Westeros in the present and the past. Where Isaac is bound to go from here all depends on if he continues to enjoy acting or, like several people before him, decides to do something else and enjoy life in a different way for his own reasons. It wouldn’t be such a big deal if he decided to take his education and move onto a different path, but it might be enough to make people wonder why he would give this life up, if only because he has plenty of opportunities to move forward and do something else that might increase his reputation as an actor.
It does feel as though Isaac loves acting enough that he won’t really consider moving on that quickly, but hey, anything can happen and usually does when people least expect it. His time as Bran was a highlight in his career that’s going to be tough to eclipse since like it or not, he did become one of the main reasons why the show was still entertaining. In fact, once things had kind of gone south, he was actually one of the more interesting characters left since his ability to see the past of Westeros and how things had come to be was one of the only reasons to stick around since it was more interesting to discover how things had happened before the story considering that the story felt like it was ready to stall at any given second. That’s kind of a sad testament to a tale that was started with such an ominous feel to it, but the honest to goodness truth is that GoT lost the head of steam that it had been building for so long and was being rapidly pushed to the finish line by the creators so that they could move on to other projects. Sad as it sounds, this is as close to the truth for many people as it comes since the final season really didn’t take the time to develop and was thrust at the fans in a manner that felt like it was saying “Here, just take it and be thankful”, with an end result that felt like a consolation prize for having gone this far just to realize that the endpoint wasn’t even close to what people were hoping it would be.
In terms of his career, Isaac should be fine it would appear, but with two projects currently on the way, it remains to be seen if he’ll stick around.