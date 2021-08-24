10 Actors Who Became Famous Movie Stars After Starting on Broadway

For many movie celebs, starting on Broadway then ending up on the big screen is a dream come true. Of course, a Broadway start is usually the door to a successful career for talented stars. Either way, all film actors starring on Broadway increase chances of showcasing their incredible talents to potential producers, including the public. Eventually, their gradual achievements and visibility turn them into superstars, resulting in worldwide fame in the movie industry. Well, scroll down to find out ten big stars you might never have known who started their career to stardom on Broadway.
John Travolta
Probably, it appears as a surprise to see big names like John Travolta among the list of those who began their career on Broadway. Initially, he featured in Carrie and Saturday Night Fever in the mid-70s, including the TV sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter. However, all credit goes to the Grease romantic comedy released in 1978, displaying his impressive singing and dancing skills. Travolta also appeared in other musicals that made him famous in his early life.
Lea Michele
Actresses like Lea Michele appeared on Broadway initially while still young. At only eight years, Lea played the impressive role of a young Cosette in Les Misérables. Only talented and committed youngsters end up becoming successful and famous movie stars. As for Michele, she progressed and devoted herself to the theatre performance later in life. Her most prominent role featured her in Spring Awakening. Later, her fame grew when she starred as Rachel Berry on Glee, a musical comedy TV series that aired between 2009-2015, garnering her several awards and nominations. Undoubtedly, her early debut on Broadway created an opportunity to make her famous later in life.
Meryl Streep
Most people recognize Meryl Streep as one of the best actresses, with many Academy Awards nominations under her name than any actor. Her Broadway film acting career began when she starred in Trelawny of the Wells in 1975. A year later, she received a Tony Award nomination. Since then, she has appeared in multiple shows and movies such as Mamma Mia! Henry V, Into the Woods, and many others.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is an American singer and actress who started on Broadway at a young age. Her first appearance involved Broadway musical 13 in 2008 at only 15 years, which wasn’t successful for her career. However, at her age, producers quickly spotted her extraordinary talent and capitalized on it. Later, after featuring in the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious for about four years and Sam $ Cat for a year, she became famous. Apart from her outstanding singing career and prowess that grew her fame, she acted in a few films. Ensure to tune in to Netflix for an upcoming sci-fi black comedy film named Don’t Look Up to air later in 2021 to see her potential actress’s role.
Nick Jonas
Like Lea Michele, Nick Jonas was also around eight years before realizing his first appearance on Broadway playing A Christmas Carol. Afterward, Nick took part in additional theatre performances, including Beauty and the Beast, Annie Get Your Gun, The Sound of Music, and Les Misérables at a young age. One of his most impressive performances involved singing as a teenager with his two brothers in their Jonas Brothers band, where most people recognize him.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah is yet another star to appear in show business at an early age. At only eleven years, she played the revival of The Innocents in 1976 before starring in another Broadway musical known as Annie three years later. Sarah Jessica’s career prominence followed up later after starring in Footloose and Firstborn dramas in 1984. After back-to-back films in the 90s era, the highlight of her career made her even more famous worldwide when she played Sex and the City. At least, One can quickly identify that she was born a celebrity icon, having begun on Broadway at a young age.
Andrew Rannells
Andrew Rannells’s first appearance on Broadway happened in 2005, aged 26 years. He took the role of Link Larkin in the Hairspray Broadway production during his debut. Rannells continued with regional performances before his first breakthrough in 2011, starring as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon musical comedy. He has several accolades and nominations in various categories, with the best achievement in winning the Grammy Award for the Best Musical Theatre Album.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is a talented actress who can fit into any given role. She has worked in stage productions since 1988. Her first Broadway debut involved playing the role of Vera on Seven Guitars, which aired in 1996. Afterward, she progressed her career as an actress and producer leading her into fame. Viola’s extensive filmography comprises theatre scenes, movies, and TV, with her remarkable leading role showcased in How to Get Away with Murder.
Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackson is a multi-talented person who can act, dance and sing. His Broadway debut didn’t start well, but his career began in the Australian play called The Season at Sarsaparilla. His breakthrough to fame happened between 2000 and 2004 when he played the Wolverine role in X-Men, a Marvel superhero film. In addition, Guinness World Record awarded him for serving 18 years as the most extended period a star has ever participated in a live-action Marvel Superhero film.
Morgan Freeman
Finally, nobody could have imagined that Morgan Freeman started as a Broadway candidate before rising into fame years later. Morgan’s Broadway journey began in 1968 after featuring in an all-Black version of Hello, Dolly!. He moved so fast to TV shows and starred in The Electric Company in 1971. His career even got better in 1978 after playing Street Smart that rewarded him with his first Oscar nomination. Nowadays, most people recognize his fame as an American actor, director, and narrator, primarily known for his distinctive baritone voice. He has a list of many awards and nominations. Besides, he has achieved a lot in the film industry at his old age.