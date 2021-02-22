10 DLC Characters We Want in Marvel’s Avengers

I’ve gotten my hands on Marvel’s Avengers recently and I’ve been having a blast with it (review coming soon!), the story is awesome, I love the characters, but if there’s one thing it needs more of is just that – the characters. While Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics do have plans for more DLC characters soon like Hawkeye coming in March and Spider-Man coming to PlayStation sometime this year, there’s still a ton of untapped potential for extra characters that could be added into the Marvel Games Universe. Here I’m going to list 10 Marvel superheroes that I strongly believe should have a place somewhere in the Square Enix Marvel’s Avengers game. I don’t really care when they’re added, just as long as they’re added sometime in the near future would be super cool.
10. Vision
Vision has become incredibly popular since his debut appearance in the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron (portrayed by Paul Bettany.) Since then, Vision has appeared in several more MCU films including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame where he, unfortunately, met his demise (spoilers, but the movie has been out for like 2 years now.) He now stars alongside Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ original series “WandaVision.” I definitely think that Vision should be a DLC hero in Marvel’s Avengers and I think that Paul Bettany would be perfect to voice him in the game as well.
9. Moon Knight
Moon Knight will also be making his MCU appearance in his own Disney+ original series at some point in the near future; I think this is the perfect time to introduce him into Marvel’s Avengers as well. Even though the Moon Knight memes are unfortunately edited, Moon Knight still has a lot of cool hero potential and I think it would be great if they brought him out of the comics into the Avengers game.
8. Star-Lord
While Star-Lord isn’t technically a member of the Avengers (nor are a couple other entries on this list), he did fight alongside The Avengers in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, so I’d say that makes him an Avenger himself. I think it would be cool to see a taste of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Square Enix’s Avengers game, but I could also see a full-on Guardians of the Galaxy game at some point (other than the Telltale one.)
7. Human Torch
Johnny “Human Torch” Blaze was one of the first characters that I ever connected to as a kid (the first was Spider-Man), he was funny, he had super-cool flame powers, he could fly, and he was a Grade-A smart-ass. All of the things that I am (well…minus the flame powers….and flight), I would love to see a Fantastic Four crossover with Marvel’s Avengers and would love to be able to play as the Human Torch.
6. Storm
Storm is one of the most popular members of the X-Men and I need to see her added in as a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers. With her ability to manipulate the weather, shoot lightning from her hands, and fly – I think Storm would be a perfect addition to Marvel’s Avengers.
5. Cyclops
Another member of the X-Men, Scott “Cyclops” Summers was also one of my favorite superheroes growing up, simply because of his back-and-forth between Wolverine in the original X-Men movies. Come to think of it…maybe I just loved Wolverine? Anyway, I would still love to see Cyclops in Marvel’s Avengers. His eye-beam can melt through just about anyone and anything and I would love to blow through some AIM-bots with that.
4. Scarlet Witch
Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff has definitely become one of the most popular superheroes in mainstream media with the recent release of the Disney+ series, WandaVision. Portrayed by Elizabeth Olsen in the MCU (though she is not currently known as Scarlet Witch…yet), Wanda Maximoff is one of, if not, the strongest heroes in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and she would definitely be a unique addition to Marvel’s Avengers.
3. Quicksilver
We definitely need a speedster in Marvel’s Avengers and Quicksilver is my pick by far. The brother of Wanda Maximoff, Pietro “Quicksilver” Maximoff would be a great addition to the game and could provide a hero with much faster mobility (I love me some in-game mobility.)
2. Wolverine
Wolverine is definitely one of the most recognizable superheroes of all time with his scruffy, gritty, and old-man attitude, I would love to see Wolverine join Marvel’s Avengers. Before you come at me saying that Wolverine is a member of the X-Men…yes, I know, but he’s also an Avenger in the comics, so take that….bub.
1. Deadpool
I’m not sure if this is in any way even feasible, but bringing Deadpool into Marvel’s Avengers would be the greatest thing to happen to the game and I would absolutely never use another hero ever again. The famous “merc with a mouth” would bring so much more humor, guns, swords, and chimichangas to the game and I am absolutely here for it all.