10 Incredibly Annoying Characters in Otherwise Awesome Movies

There are almost always annoying characters in any movie depending on how people think and believe since there’s bound to be someone in the movie that a person doesn’t like for one reason or another. But in some cases there are those that either don’t make a lot of sense for the movie or otherwise aren’t given much to do and become an annoyance since we’re left wondering what happened to them, but not with any real conviction and more of an attitude that now they’re stuck in our heads and we can’t get them out. Then there are characters that are there and don’t make sense or are just made to be so unlikable that one can’t help but grind their teeth every time they come on screen. In many ways, it’s easy to block these people out and simply ignore them, but sometimes it’s enough to make a person ask what this character was even written in for since they don’t do much for the story, or grin and bear it because the character is a pretty big part of the story and without them, there would have to be a few serious adjustments made.
Here are a few annoying characters that were plugged into otherwise awesome movies.
10. Jennifer Parker-Back to the Future
She didn’t really have much to do with this movie other than in the beginning and the end, and by the second movie, her role had been replaced by Elisabeth Shue, meaning that she is kind of a disposable character. It might sound harsh to say, but through a bit of clever writing Jennifer could have been taken out of this movie and it wouldn’t have done a lot to the overall feel of the trilogy.
9. Lambert-Alien
Seriously, Lambert was nothing but attitude and emotion when it came down to it. We can all ask ourselves how we’d react when encountering something that bursts through a crewmate’s chest cavity and goes running off into the rest of the ship, but Lambert really took the emotions to a new level when Dallas was in the passageways looking for the creature. One would have thought that she and Dallas had a thing going the way she was carrying on, plus she was kind of a hard character to really feel sorry about when the creature finally took her out.
8. Seth Ryan-American History X
Edward Norton, while in character, said it best when he stated “He’s an idiot” in regards to Seth, because it’s quite true, the character is an utter moron that thinks he’s great for some reason and is in fact insanely insecure. Ethan Suplee needs to be recognized for his skill since he played a truly despicable character that had no intention of changing who he was and how he thought. One has to wonder just how hard such a role can be on someone.
7. Spaulding Smails-Caddyshack
Spaulding is that rich kid that thinks he’s so cool because his grandparents have money and he can get away with certain things that others can’t. But as it was seen in the movie he’s kind of a waste of space and is good for a couple of gags but not much else since he’s basically the kind of character that one would listen to once and then disregard since he’s the type that isn’t worth thinking twice about.
6. Skank-The Crow
Does anyone else get the feeling that Skank was kept around out of pity and, possibly, the idea that he could be told to do something and he’d do it without asking questions? He could have also been the perfect fall-guy if anyone had ever needed it since he’s not much use otherwise.
5. Robbie Gould-Dirty Dancing
The whole idea of a guy that thinks that some people count and some people don’t is abhorrent to a lot of people since it means that said individual will easily dismiss anyone that doesn’t live up to his idea of excellence. Thankfully Robbie did get pounded by Johnny at one point and he did lose out on a check for his education when it was revealed that he was the one that got Penny in trouble.
4. The sisters-The Fighter
Imagine being a calm, down to earth guy like Mickey and having to deal with an entire family of screeching harpies like the sisters that he had to deal with in the movie. Likely as not, things aren’t quite as bad as the movie depicted, but from a movie perspective, these women were horrible and best avoided since they’re their own mobile mob unit, ready to swarm when needed.
3. Walter Peck-Ghostbusters
It kind of goes without saying that Walter Peck is one of the most hated characters in the history of cinema just because of the way he acts. One has to hand it to actors that play the antagonist in any movie since if they can get you, the audience, to the point where you’d happily wring their neck like a chicken then they’ve done their job.
2. Joey Pardella-Hackers
This is kind of funny since Joey is one of the good guys, yes it’s ironic to call a hacker a good guy, but at the same time, he’s such an annoyance that it’s easy to imagine his friends smacking him around just to get him to be quiet. Oh come on, if you’ve seen the movie you understand the need.
1. Frodo Baggins-The Lord of the Rings
This is a feeling that might people arguing since Frodo is the main character, the ringbearer, and therefore kind of needs to be in the movie. There’s no dispute there, but the fact that he can’t fight, whines incessantly, and is essentially the weakest of the fellowship, apart from his mental faculties, made him a huge hindrance.
Sometimes one just has to accept that annoying characters are important too.