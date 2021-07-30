Home
TV News
10 Reasons to Stream Schmigadoon on Apple TV

10 Reasons to Stream Schmigadoon on Apple TV

1 min ago

Remember the good old days when there was only one streaming service to keep up with? One could confidently walk into the office sure of the knowledge of the new, coolest show out there. Nowadays, there is so much quality television available that one could make a full time job with overtime out of keeping up with it all. Since that’s probably not on the table, take our advice and add Schmigadoon to your to-be-watched list. Here are ten reasons why this campy, feel-good musical comedy deserves your streams.

1. It will make you laugh

This show is full of feel good musical comedy. It is produced by SNL producer Lorne Michaels. It features original songs by Cinco Paul. The basic premise is Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong), a longtime doctor couple in a bit of a slump, go on a backpacking trip to reconnect. They stumble upon a magical, musical town Schmigadoon, which is like living in a 1940s golden age musical. Schmigadoon is filled with stereotypical musical theatre characters such as the town bad boy rapscallion Danny Bailey (Aaron Tveit). Josh and Melissa learn they cannot leave unless they find true love. A situation for comedy if ever there was.

2. The cast is full of talented well known actors

There are so many talented actors in this series that it is impossible to name them all. The central couple Josh and Melissa are played by Keegan-Michael Key of Key and Peele fame and Cecily Strong of SNL fame. Jane Krakowski, best known for 30 Rock, plays the rich debutante Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom. Comedic legend Martin Short plays Leprechaun. Alan Cumming plays the closeted mayor. Dove Cameron plays Betsy McDonough, a sexy farmer’s daughter. There are so many more.

3. The cast is full of musical theatre greats

Because of its musical theatre parody nature, the cast of Schmigadoon includes incredible musical theatre performers. Kristen Chenoweth plays Mrs Layton, the town’s serious, god-fearing, rule enforcing preacher’s wife. Chenoweth has an extensive Broadway resume which includes originating the roles of Sally Brown in You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown and Glinda in Wicked. Aaron Tveit plays the town bad boy rapscallion Danny Bailey. His Broadway credits include originating the roles of Gabe in Next to Normal and Frank Abagnale Jr in Catch Me if You Can. Ana Harada, best known on Broadway as the original Christmas Eve in Avenue Q, plays the mayor’s wife Florence Menlove.  There are many more!

4. The set designs are beautiful

Production Designer Bo Welch creates fake, over-the-top musical set like locations such as a bright Americana styled Main Street that serve as the perfect backdrops for the cast to create this magical world. Welch has worked on many projects involving intricate worlds such as Beetlejuice, Men in Black, and Edward Scissorhands. He won a BAFTA Award for his production design on Edward Scissorhands.

5. There are lots of musical theatre inside jokes

While this may not be a selling point for all people, it will certainly speak to some. There are many musical theatre easter eggs in this show. The title itself Schmigadoon is a play on the 1947 Lerner and Loewe classic Brigadoon. In Brigadoon, two American tourists find a mystical Scottish village that only appears once every hundred years. Sound somewhat familiar? The characters are also straight out of musicals. Jane Krakowsk’s character Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom is based on the Baroness from The Sound of Music. Kristin Chenoweth’s character Mrs Layton is based on Mrs Shinn from The Music Man.

6. It also pokes fun at the musical theatre construct

If musical theatre isn’t your thing, fear not. Schmigadoon has a subtle way of poking fun at the genre. The characters Josh and Melissa are excellent at reacting to the absurdity of the world around them. At the heart of it, the musical gimmick really is a metaphor for the hectic modern world and Josh and Melissa are just trying to stay afloat in love.

7. Come for the musical comedy, stay for the sexual innuendo

Since this town is set in 1940s style musicals, it cannot be overtly sexual. Plus Mrs Layton would not allow that. Instead there is witty, classy sexual innuendo such as picnic baskets, ripe melons, and cocked and loaded guns.

8. There are many comedy callbacks aka long form jokes

In comedy, as in other things sometimes, the greater the build up the greater the reward. Jokes sometimes need a long set up to achieve maximum pay off. Schmigadoon has many long running gags. One of these involves poor unlucky townsperson named Pete. For whatever reason Pete seems to always be in the wrong place at the wrong time and as a result gets injured. When the gun goes off in the opening number, Pete gets shot. When a rock is thrown in the woods during Mayor Menlove’s song, it hits Pete. Poor guy cannot catch a break.

9. There are only 6 episodes in season 1

Schmigadoon’s first season consists of only 6 episodes. This means it will definitely leave you wanting more instead of thinking it is too long and overdone. It can also give you a feeling of accomplishment. Yes I was productive. I finished a whole season of a television show. Good for me.

10. While making you laugh, it teaches you valuable life lessons

Comedy is always richer when it has a purpose. We learn better when we are having fun. Schmigadoon capitalizes on this principle. It teaches us to be true to ourselves so we can love someone deeply and unconditionally. The world could definitely use that message right about now.

 The Bottom Line . . .

Streaming Schmigadoon will further cement your status as office television guru. It will make you laugh, think, sing, and possibly even box-step along in true musical theatre style.

About The Author

Shannon Cudd
More from this Author

Shannon Cudd is a writer and actor from sunny Southern California. She has her B.A. in Theatre from Chapman University. She has appeared on television shows such as Unusual Suspects and numerous commercial campaigns for products such as Kitchenaid. Her writing has been published in Smarty Pants Magazine for Kids, The Haven, and Inside Hook. When not writing or acting, she enjoys reading, going to museums, seeing movies, and spending time with family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram @MsShannonCudd.


Related Posts

Add Comment

10 Reasons to Stream Schmigadoon on Apple TV
Several Theories On Why Spiral Failed At The Box Office
How Much It Costs For Dr. Pimple Popper to Pop Your Pimples
Marvel Fans Discover Synced-Up End Scenes in Wandavision and Loki
Check Out The Trailer for “The Gateway” Starring Frank Grillo and Olivia Munn
James Gunn is Hinting at a Marvel and DC Crossover
Why Snakes Eyes Was Doomed To Fail From The Beginning
Why We’ll Be Watching The Movie “Habit”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mina Hawk
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tony Leung Chiu-Wai
10 Things You Didn’t Know about E.J. Bonilla
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joe Cedric
dc fortnite comic
Who Should Appear in The Next DC/Fortnite Comic Crossover?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
Why Hanafuda Earrings are So Important in Demon Slayer
What We Know about Goblin Slayer Season 2 So Far
Anime You Should Watch: Tokyo Revengers
dragon ball z super android 13
Is Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13 Worth Watching?
Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Break New Ground With Open-World Games?
destiny 2 crossplay
Bungie Updates Players on Destiny 2 Crossplay, What Can We Expect?
the ascent
Here’s a Few Early Tips You Should Know When Playing The Ascent
Pokémon Games That Deserve A Second Chance