10 Strange Facts about Star Wars: The Force Awakens

A person could write a book on all that goes on behind the scenes and the inspirations that come and go when making a Star Wars movie, and likely there are several people that have done such a thing. But trying to get every piece of information to had has to be a task and a half since the whole idea of compiling so many moments and minutiae would drive just about anyone over the bend. But that’s why it’s fun to look around and see who’s managed to compile what in an attempt to find out just what was happening on the set when the movie was being made. The Force Awakens has its fair share of strange and unknown facts, and it’s easy to think that the inspiration that came for the movie had a lot of different origin points that people might recognize if they really think about it.
Here are a few strange facts from The Force Awakens.
10. There’s a scene that pays homage to Apocalypse Now.
The TIE fighters screaming through the atmosphere to make a killing run on anyone that’s in their path would be terrifying if one was on the ground, but as a cinematic experience, it’s a little bit eerie.
9. Daniel Craig was the stormtrooper that Rey fooled with a Jedi mind trick.
Most people knew he was in the movie at one point, but it was hard to figure out just where he might show up since the troopers weren’t about to take off their helmets, save for Finn.
8. The image of Batman’s Tumbler is stamped in the bottom of the Millennium Falcon.
This is one of those things that people would really have to look closely to see, and even then they might have to take the movie frame by frame and make their own decision on just what it is. But hey, some folks enjoy such pursuits.
7. The red arm that C-3PO sports is a reference to a character in Metal Gear Solid: The Phantom Pain.
This is definitely one of those out of nowhere ideas that appeared to just click with a lot of people since the red arm was a difference that people were wondering about leading up to and after the movie.
6. One of the pilots is named Ello Asty, which is a reference to the Beastie Boys Hello Nasty album.
J.J. Abrams is reportedly a big Beastie Boys fan, so it’s not too hard to see that he decided to put a bit of his personal interest into the movie, and to be fair it’s kind of an interesting fact to discover.
5. Captain Phasma’s name and armor were inspired by Phantasm.
How many people still remember this old horror movie? Obviously someone did, considering that in her own book Phasma is an absolute nightmare that doesn’t care about anyone if she doesn’t have to. It’s too bad that she didn’t get more screen time in the movies though, as she’s a great character.
4. The flags on the outside of Maz Kanata’s castle were inspired by J.J. Abrams’ trip to Takadanobaba in Japan.
If you take a really close look there might be a few flags that you’d recognize as a Star Wars fan since obviously Maz welcomed just about anyone so long as they didn’t come to cause any trouble and were able to pay for what they received.
3. Poe’s jacket gets around.
The jacket gets worn by Poe, Finn, and Rey throughout the movie, so it gets some use at least. This is another one of those odd facts that someone just had to point out, but it’s also something that’s definitely easy to notice.
2. Harrison Ford broke his ankle on the door of the Millennium Falcon while filming.
As if Harrison needed another reason to not want to be in the movie, right? It’s amazing that his attitude towards Star Wars soured so long ago, especially since it helped his career to go so far, but some folks just happen to love one movie experience and not enough. Oh well.
1. Maz Kanata was based on J.J. Abrams’ former English teacher.
It’s easy to confess that anyone that makes up a story will often use their own experience and, sometimes, those that they have a lot of respect for or that made an impression in their lives at one point. Obviously his English teacher was someone that Abrams remembered quite well since Maz’s glasses were actually modeled after those that his teacher wore apparently.
Star Wars is just full of facts that are both interesting and strange since it’s been around so long that the fans have been able to find out all kinds of things about the production, the stars, and the story itself. The Force Awakens wasn’t horrible, but there are moments when the information of what went on behind the scenes is still a little more enticing.