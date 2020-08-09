10 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know about Spaceballs

If there’s something that you don’t know about Spaceballs it might be that you didn’t watch the movie or thought that it was funny and quirky but didn’t really get into it. But as many people would probably state with a big smile on their faces, Mel Brooks is about the only guy that could have made this happen at the time, and in the manner, that it was presented. It’s funny to think that even the most dedicated Brooks fans wouldn’t know something about his movies, but that could be the case with this one since it’s been a while since it came out, and there are a few things that don’t get tossed around as much as the occasional quote that can make people chuckle. It does feel safe to say that the experience of making the movie wasn’t entirely comfortable for everyone involved, but all in all, it became a legend after a while that only continues to showcase Brooks’ comedic genius.
Here are a few things you might not have known about Spaceballs.
10. Mel Brooks had George Lucas’ blessing to make this movie.
Obviously it’s a good idea to think things through before resorting to satire and dragging one of the biggest franchises ever made along for the ride, but Mel Brooks did what a lot of individuals don’t think to do and went to George Lucas to get the okay for this project. It might have been the fact that Lucas kept a certain distance between himself and the movies or it might have been something else, but he was perfectly fine with Brooks taking on his idea as a satirical spoof.
9. Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise were the first considerations for Lone Starr.
If you know anything about the time period in which this movie was made then you know that both Cruise and Hanks were likely booked on a regular basis and couldn’t be used no matter how bad Brooks wanted them. But thankfully Bill Pullman’s schedule was open, and considering that this was only his second outing on the big screen he did a pretty good job. Now it’s impossible to think of anyone else taking on the role.
8. Getting dressed up as Yogurt was not a pleasant experience.
The golden-skinned Yogurt did look pretty cool and his Yiddish and wiseguy talk did sound insanely funny and impressive, but apparently the gold paint that Brooks used on his skin caused him to break out in a rash that he didn’t think he’d be able to survive. After a liberal application of Benadryl to his system though he managed to keep going, don’t expect him to try anything this anytime soon.
7. There was a fear among the cast that the blue screen would be a problem.
With new technology comes new challenges and new superstitions, as the cast actually thought that the blue screen that Brooks used for his effects would make them go blind. Several of them wore sunglasses for a while, but after a time they ditched them upon finding that there’s was no ill effect.
6. John Candy had issues with his costume.
A lot of this came down to timing and the idea that Candy wasn’t in control of his ears or tail. Given that he was one of the great comedians of his time and liked to have control of his every move, which is easy to understand, it was a bit frustrating as he had to coordinate whatever he did with those that were controlling his prosthetics, and vice versa. Talk about keeping your crew members on their toes.
5. You can guess that the poor guy wearing the Pizza the Hutt costume wasn’t having a good time.
Just looking at this character one can assume that it was a nightmare having to put on the suit so often. But the poor effects artist that had to be stuck in the suit didn’t want to come back for reshoots so another effects designer had to step in.
4. R.L. Stine actually wrote the novelization of the movie.
That’s right, the same guy that would become famous for the Goosebumps novels took on the novelization of this movie and did a pretty good job too it sounds like.
3. Spaceballs action figures were a big no-no.
As odd as it might sound that anyone would confuse Star Wars toys with Spaceballs toys, it could very well happen, and this one condition that George Lucas had when it came to giving his blessing for the movie. It makes a great deal of sense really considering that Spaceballs merchandise could have been huge.
2. It didn’t perform that well when it opened.
Needless to say, the movie didn’t open to great numbers and the critics did their best to eat it alive. But thankfully while the opening wasn’t all that it was desired to be the fact remains that it became a cult classic after a while and today it’s regarded as one of the classic comedies of our time.
1. The movie did get an animated show back in 2008.
It didn’t last long but there was an animated series that attempted to put Spaceballs back on the radar. The fact that it didn’t do too well isn’t really something to be broken up about though.
How many points did you happen to know?