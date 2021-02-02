10 Things to Avoid in Cyberpunk 2077

Developed by CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated games of 2020. The game is an action role-playing game (RPG) that takes place in Night City, a very open world set in the Cyberpunk universe. The game puts players in the first-person perspective of a fully customizable mercenary known as V, who is highly skilled in his field and can acquire various other skills in hacking and machinery throughout the game’s story. Disregarding most of the controversy surrounding the rushed release of the game by publisher CD Projekt Red, the game is actually a pretty decent RPG. Though, with any game, there’s bound to be things that people either don’t think about or completely disregard that completely change their experience playing the game. So what are some of the mistakes you can avoid in Cyberpunk 2077?
10. Default graphics
One of the most anticipated features of Cyberpunk 2077 back in 2018 when we saw our first real look at the game is the graphics. You’ll need a pretty high-end PC to take full advantage of the game’s graphical capabilities, however there’s still a couple things that you can do if you’re rocking a mid-end PC or you’re playing on console to maximize the game’s performance. In the Video menu settings, you can disable options like Lens Flare, Motion Blur, and a couple of other options that allow the game to run as smoothly as possible.
9. Rushing through the game
Cyberpunk 2077 is a game that you really want to take your time with rather than try to speed through. Yes, you can complete the main story without doing anything else such as side missions, but not only will the game be a little bit more difficult, you won’t really get to experience the true game and will be doing yourself a disservice in doing so. You’re definitely going to want to do as much as you can around Night City before you complete the story.
8. Always on the move
Fast traveling is one of the key features of any RPG and is prominent in Cyberpunk 2077. While you can decide to fast travel all throughout Night City, doing so would prevent you from being able to explore the massive world of Cyberpunk 2077. Okay, yeah the vehicles in the game aren’t exactly the easiest to drive, but maybe you might want to go for a nice walk around the city while some poor store owner gets robbed across the street or a gunfight breaks out down the block!
7. Rejecting the ripperdocs
In order to progress through the main story, you will be required to visit at least one ripperdoc location in Night City; after that you could go through the whole game without visiting a single other location. However, I don’t recommend doing so as you’ll miss out on quite a few combat upgrades that are also pretty fashionable.
6. Cashing out on cars too quick
The extensive selection of expensive vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 can actually be pretty overwhelming; with so many options it’s quite difficult to actually find something that would best suit your specific needs. While there certainly are plenty of options for transport, most of these vehicles are incredibly expensive. I recommend saving your money and spending your hard earned (or stolen) cash elsewhere – at least in the early game.
5. Do not disturb
Keeping up with every job and new information on various missions can be very difficult when you’re one of the best mercenaries in Night City. Luckily, the game provides you with an in-game cell phone that you can use to check all of your information when needed. However, it’s extremely easy to forget about, so make sure you remember to check your phone!
4. Run and gun without caution
It’s very easy to want to go ahead and jump into every quest, side quest, and side job available in Cyberpunk 2077, though I don’t recommend doing so – at least not without some preparation first. You should make sure to check the mission’s danger level first, if it’s too high you might want to think about skipping it for the time being and come back at a later point when you’ve gotten a bit stronger.
3. Being antisocial
If you’re like me, you want to progress through games and get into the action as quick as possible. Sometimes, this means skipping through some dialogue options every once in a while, but you should definitely avoid doing so in Cyberpunk 2077. There’s actually quite a few crucial details that you’ll find in the conversations in Cyberpunk 2077, but you’ll also miss out on a big chunk of lore and backstory if you decide to cut the chit-chat.
2. Forever alone
While I can’t really say I’m surprised that the romancing options in Cyberpunk 2077 are some of the most popular in the game, there’s bound to be players that don’t really care as much about them. However, there are a few of these romancing options that will actually affect the game’s ending such as the romancing options for Panam and Rogue.
1. Bugs, glitches, and beyond
Okay, so this isn’t exactly something that players are able to control, but bugs and glitches are some of the worst issues that are currently plaguing Cyberpunk 2077. While CD Projekt Red has delivered a few hotfixes for the game to get rid of some of these bugs and glitches, they are still very evident in the game.