10 Things You Did Not Know About Natasha Parker

Natasha Parker stars in the reality television series, the Bachelor. Being among the earlier editions of reality TV, the Bachelor was a great hit. Starting as a hit and staying as a hit are two different things and the Bachelor has maintained a dedicated viewership almost two decades later. The series script features one guy, the Bachelor, and a pool of female stars who are eliminated throughout the season leaving him with one bachelorette. The script then progresses on to the wedding between the Bachelor and the lone bachelorette.
So, what is captivating about Natasha Parker making her unforgettable in this script?
For starters Natasha is in a unique career; she is an event planner. Which makes her focused, goal oriented, determined, thus adding flavor to the program that is best known for not following the script. Whereas there is a written elimination script for the Bachelor, the reality show rarely follows it – hence Parker adds an interesting dynamic. This article brings you a list of other things you did not know about Natasha that will make her a character to watch and root for in the show.
1. Practices yoga to keep her focused on her spirituality
Natasha Parker maintains a yoga habit to keep herself spiritually grounded and alert. The 31 year old Libra girl, born on October 31, might not be the typical show stopper who loses her temper and makes the drama more fascinating. She tends to take things in her stride and brings to the show a calm exterior. She certainly will be setting a new standard by showing that it is possible to be cool under pressure and before running cameras. Natasha visited Bali in her younger years and admits that were she to trade places with one person for a day, she would want to be a monk as her spirituality and inner calm is important to her.
2. Has a career in television production
Natasha was born in Illinois, and went to Columbia College in Chicago from 2006 to 2010 where she did a BA in Television Production and Writing. This means that she understands television and the dynamics behind the cameras as well as what goes on behind the scenes. This is an interesting factor as she is unlikely to be caught completely off guard both in her acting and in the almost cruel editing that eventually created a short show from hours of shooting.
3. Has worked as a location department coordinator
While working on the films Contagion and Source Code, in 2011, in Man of Steel in 2013, and in Suicide Squad in 2016 Natasha was a location coordinator. A location coordinator is part of the crew in movie making who scouts for sites where various scenes are shot. A location manager is a well-traveled member of the crew and sort of runs an advance party before the stars get on site. This will be interesting for the show as part of the show’s script is taking the Bachelor couple to romantic destinations for dates. Will they be traveling to sites she could have recommended? Being a producer herself has set fan tongues wagging, but that is just more appeal to the show.
4. Has worked in high profile marketing
Natasha’s more recent jobs include working at HBO Marketing and in time running marketing campaigns for high profile clients including Insecure, Succession, Sesame Street, and Deuce among others. One of her roles in these productions was to scout for talents for the shows as well as run interface on logistics. Her professional background will certainly add flavor to her performance on the Bachelor. There is an attractive list of jobs and clients she has worked with on her personal website detailing her career wins.
5. Has personal interests in wellness and fitness
Her attention to yoga is not just about her spirituality but also about fitness and wellness. She is keen on her diet and exercise regime which keep her in great shape physically. Her yoga practice with once a week sessions also makes her quite nimble. She can stretch in poses most can only hope to achieve after years of effort. Well, that gives viewers room to appreciate a flexible star.
6. Has high regard for creativity
Natasha’s current career as a freelance producer means she has high regard for creativity. This is a quality required to be effective in her work. Her appreciation for yoga seeps into this value for creativity. Her spiritual practice enables her to keep a clear mind that is able to reach into inner creativity necessary for her work.
7. Active on social media
Natasha has an open social media presence with accounts on Facebook, LinkedIn and the most attractive one being on Instagram. On this profile we get a feel of a girl who loves life, fine dress, has fun both at work and at play. She also reveals her love for her niece and that she thoroughly enjoys being an aunt.
8. Thrills in spending time with friends and family
Natasha enjoys the holidays especially thanksgiving when she gets time to spend time with family. As an event manager she is not overwhelmed with the planning and creativity required to put together a fantastic holiday event. This is the one time that she allows herself to just enjoy the food and not be too strict about her diet.
9. Has had two previous relationships but non led to marriage
Natasha is single and is on the Bachelor to hopefully get herself a man to finally settle with. This is not her first relationship though. She has had two previous relationships. She prefers a man who is reliable, but yet someone she can enjoy life with. For a girl who loves to travel enough to have made a career out of it, this certainly would be an important consideration. Before the Bachelor, she waited for the man to make the first move. The role she has on the Bachelor may have to shake this approach up a bit.
10. Has worked with the NBA
In February of 2015 Natasha worked with the NBA in the exciting role of an assistant to the Senior Vice President responsible for entertainment in the 2015 ALL-Star Game. The responsibility of managing a live event on this level means Natasha brings a lot more than just career into the Bachelor show.
In Conclusion
In the event that one wished to say that a star did not need brains and poise to be in a reality show like the Bachelor, Natasha Parker would prove them wrong on many accounts. She brings to the show a personality that is both professional, organised, and determined. She is almost a celebrity in her own rights and before the show. Keeping eyes on Natasha certainly makes following the show and specifically following Natasha interesting.