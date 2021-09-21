Ben Schnetzer has been acting professionally for more than a decade. However, things have really started to take off for him in recent years. He got a major break in 2018 when he was cast in the TV mini-series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair. Since then, he has kept the momentum going and he will be in an upcoming series on Hulu called Y: The Last Man. His role in the show will be a great opportunity for him to share his talent with a wide audience and it could help open the door to other things in the future. In just a few years, Ben might even become a household name. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ben Schnetzer.
1. His Parents Are Actors
Ben was born and raised in New York City and he comes from a pretty close family. Both of his parents are professional actors and they met on the set of One Life to Live. Thanks to his parents’ jobs, Ben spent a lot of time on sets and soundstages and he also got to witness what the life of an actor is truly like.
2. He Studied Acting In London
Although acting skills are probably a part of Ben’s DNA, he still decided to hone his acting shops in a formal setting. Ben studied at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. The school has a long history of producing successful actors including Daniel Craig, Michael Coel, Ewan McGregor, and Orlando Bloom.
3. He’s In A Relationship
Now that Ben is becoming more and more popular, there is probably an increased number of people in his DMs looking to shoot their shot. However, they all need to realize that Ben is already spoken for. He is in a relationship with a woman named Kate Hewitt who is a TV and stage director. The couple has one child together.
4. He Isn’t Afraid To Stand Up For What He Believes In
There are certain topics that people shy away from because they don’t want to cause controversy, but Ben hasn’t let that stop him from standing up for what he thinks is right. Even though Ben isn’t the most active social media user, he has used his platform as a way to shed light on the things that are important to him. He has spoken out against racism and he has also shown his support for the LGBTQ+ community.
5. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
Just because Ben works in the entertainment industry doesn’t mean that he’s only expressed by fancy gatherings and flashing lights. He actually appears to be a pretty down-to-earth person who enjoys the simple things in life. One of those things is spending time out in nature. When the weather is nice, he enjoys being outside and doing things like hiking.
6. He Didn’t Always Want To Be An Actor
Despite growing up in a home with actors, Ben didn’t always see himself becoming one. During an interview with W Magazine, Ben said, “It always seemed like acting was something I might want to do. When I got my first job, I realized, Oh, being an actor is more than just going on auditions—I can actually make a living out of this.”
7. He Doesn’t Stress Over The Final Product Of His Work
Telling good stories has always been the motivation behind Ben’s work. He doesn’t like to get too wrapped up in the end result. Ben told Anthem Magazine:
“I think if you get into this industry and your priorities are totally caught up in the way something is received or what the final product will be, there’s not a lot of longevity in that. You’re not gonna keep coming back for it. If you sign up because you love telling stories and getting to work with extraordinarily generous and gifted people and really just enjoy the ride, that’s the way to get a great deal more fulfillment.”
8. He Was In Law & Order
Some actors spend their entire careers trying to be a part of successful projects. Ben is fortunate to have gotten that opportunity at the beginning of his career. Ben’s first TV appearance was in an episode of Law & Order in 2010. Even though it was just a one-time thing, it was still a great opportunity – especially so early on in his career.
9. He’s A Fairly Private Person
Ben isn’t the type of actor who loves to share lots of details about his personal life with the world. Instead, he likes to keep the spotlight strictly focused on his work. Since we know how invasive the media and the public can be, it’s easy to see why he’s chosen to take a more low-key route.
10. He Understands That Luck Has Played A Role In His Success
There are lots of successful people out there who think they’ve gotten where they are solely based on their hard work and talent. Ben, however, acknowledges that luck has played a key role in his success. While talking to Interview Magazine, he said, “I’ve been incredibly lucky. I know what it’s like to be an unemployed actor, to beat the bricks. I’ve been in the right place at the right time.”