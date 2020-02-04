In just a few short years, Cindy Kimberly has become one of the hottest models on Instagram, and in real life. After taking a unique path to fame, Kimberly landed a modeling deal that has gotten her attention from all over the world. She has already worked on several modeling campaigns and has landed some very impressive magazine covers including Cosmopolitan. This year, she’s gearing up to work with even bigger brands. At just 21-years-old, she is already taking the industry by storm and many people can’t wait to see what she’ll do next. Despite her somewhat overnight success, Cindy has remained humble and hardworking. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Cindy Kimberly.
1. Justin Bieber Made Her Famous
Cindy Kimberly rose to fame in a pretty interesting way. She was instantly thrust into the spotlight back in 2015 when Justin Bieber posted a picture of Cindy on Instagram with the caption “OMG who is this!” Cindy quickly caught the eye of Bieber’s following, which at the time, consisted of nearly 50 million people. The attention Cindy got from Bieber’s post eventually led to a modeling contract the Spanish-based modeling agency, Uno.
2. She Was Born In Amsterdam
Cindy Kimberly was international long before she became a model. She born in Amsterdam, however, she didn’t live there for long. Cindy moved to Costa Blanca, Spain (her mother’s home country) when she was just 3-years-old. As a result, she feels a strong connection to Spain and its culture.
3. She Doesn’t Like To Drive
Driving is something that most people look forward to being able to do. Cindy Kimberly is an exception. Not only does she not like to drive, but she’s admittedly not a very good driver. Cindy didn’t get behind the wheel of a car until the summer of 2018. At that time, she would have been well over the legal driving age.
4. She’s An Only Child
Fighting with a big sister or a little brother? Cindy Kimberly can’t relate because doesn’t have any siblings. She spent most of her time growing up with her mother as a result. Cindy’s mother raised her alone and the two have a very close bond. She considers her mother her hero and one of her best friends.
5. She Used To Be A Babysitter
Before becoming a famous model, Cindy had a typical teenage job: babysitting. This is one job that almost everyone has held at one point or another and it’s a great way to earn some ‘under the table’ cash. She started working as a babysitter to help bring some extra money home to help her mother.
6. Her Instagram Name Was Inspired By Her Celebrity Crush
If you had one guess as to who Cindy Kimberly’s celebrity crush is, you’d probably say Justin Bieber. Surprisingly, that answer would be wrong. Kimberly’s biggest celeb crush is Dylan O’Brein who starred on the MTV series, Teen Wolf. Her love for O’Brein and Teen Wolf inspired her social media handle, WolfieCindy. In 2018, Cindy was overjoyed when O’Brein followed her back on Twitter.
7. She Speaks 3 Languages
While most of us are struggling to properly speak the only language we know, Cindy Kimberly is out here speaking three. That’s right, the young model is fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish. Kimberly is proud of her multi-lingual ability and doesn’t appreciate when people make fun of her accent.
8. She Doesn’t Like to Make Her Bed
In a YouTube video, Cindy Kimberly confessed that she doesn’t like to make her bed because she’s just going to get back in it and mess it up at the end of the day. Of course, this is something most of us probably think every day but are scared to admit because we don’t want to seem lazy. However, I’ll be the first to admit that I totally agree with Cindy on this one.
9. She’s Been Romantically Linked To A Few Celebrities
Cindy Kimberly has been spotted out on dates with quite a few celebs since she’s become famous. She was in a relationship YouTuber, Neels Visser, but the couple parted ways in 2018. Since then, she has been seen on an alleged date with rapper Tyga. There have also been rumors floating around about a relationship between Cindy and F1 racer, Lewis Hamilton.
10. She Was Homeschooled
Cindy Kimberly has never been a huge fan of school. She disliked traditional schooling so much that she opted to be homeschooled when she was 17-years-old. Home school isn’t an option that most teens would choose, but it ended up working out perfectly for Cindy. After her picture hit the Internet, her fame probably would have forced her to take up home schooling either way.