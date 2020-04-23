Life during the COVID-19 pandemic has left us with far fewer options for entertainment. Something as simple as going to the movies has officially become a thing of the past. As a result, people are relying more heavily on the Internet and social media to keep themselves entertained. And thanks to Dadosaur, they won’t have to look any further. The TikTok account has risen to popularity over the last couple of weeks and Dadosaur is seriously a hit. After all, what better way is there to spend your time in the house than to watch a funny dad making the most of being stuck in the house? Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Dadosaur.
1. Dadosaur Came About During Quarantine
Many of the things that have gone viral in the last month or so were actually floating around the Internet long before that. But not Dadosaur. This alter ego was created during quarantine and has become a great way for the entire family to pass the time.
2. He Comes To Life Whenever He Hears His Name
One of the things that makes Dadosaur so fun to watch is his transformation. Most of the time, he’s just a regular dad hanging out at home. However, as soon as one his kids says Dadosaur, he instantly starts to come to life no matter what he’s doing at the moment.
3. Dadosaur Doesn’t Have His Own Account
Dadosaur and his antics have racked up millions of views since he first hit the Internet. However, he doesn’t have his own Tik Tok account. All Dadosaur related content is currently being posted by his daughter and there’s no word on whether or not he plans to branch out on his own.
4. He Isn’t Afraid To Get A Little Messy
As I mentioned earlier, Dadosaur will literally transform in the middle of anything, including eating. He isn’t afraid to make a mess and get food all over the place. In one video, his daughters bring him breakfast in bed. Dadosaur is in mid bite when his name is called, but that doesn’t stop him from going full dadosaurus-rex and getting food and juice all over himself and the bed.
5. His Wife Doesn’t Always Seem Amused
Watching Dadosaur through a screen is one thing, but having to deal with him in real life is a completely different story. His wife, who is jokingly referred to as Karen, doesn’t always find his behavior amusing. She can usually be seen in the background of Dadosaur’s videos expressing her disapproval.
6. His Daughter Is A Dancer
Dadosaur’s daughter, Olive Mannella, is responsible for his newfound internet fame. According to her Instagram profile, she is a dancer who has who performs competitively. She was on Tik Tok for a while before the Dadosaur videos began to surface. However, her previous videos consisted mostly of her dancing with her friend.
7. He’s On A YouTube Channel With His Family
These days, social media success is definitely something worth capitalizing on. A few viral videos can quickly lead to some very lucrative opportunities. Thanks to the popularity of Dadosaur, Olive decided to create a YouTube channel for the entire family. They haven’t uploaded much content yet, but the channel already has almost 20,000 subscribers.
8. His Real Name Is Frankie
Dadosaur’s real name is Frankie Mannella. Although he never reveals any personal information while in character, he does have an Instagram account that he’s been using since before the days of Dadosaur. Even though it’s clear that he likes to joke around, he definitely takes his role as a father very seriously. Frankie is a devoted family man who is very proud dance dad.
9. He’s An Improv Artist In Real Life
Jumping into character at the top of a dime is something totally up Frankie’s alley. In real life, Frankie Mannella is a a choreographer and improv artist. He and his wife (whose real name is Christine) created something called the Manella Improv System. Frankie works with young dancers and improv artists to hone their performance skills.
10. He’s Been Married For Over 20 Years
Since the birth of Dadosaur, some fans have made comments suggesting that the character could eventually affect Frankie and his wife’s marraige. However, the couple has been happily married for over 20 years. There’s a good chance that Dadosaur isn’t the first random character Christine has had to put up with.