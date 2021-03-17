Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Devin Walker

Devin Walker is a reality star, and he’s one who didn’t make many fans when he was on television. Sometimes, people end up being a villain more than anything, and he fits the bill. The Are You The One? star did not do himself any favors when he carried on with a blatant attitude of disrespect aimed at women on national television, and he’s yet to redeem himself in the eyes of many. He’s a man with a plan, though, and some people want to know more about him. Is he really like his on-screen personality in real life? Let’s find out.

1. He’s Arrogant

He comes across as a man with almost too much confidence. There’s a fine line between believing in yourself and having confidence and being downright arrogant about it, and he is the latter to a tee. Fans saw it on The Challenge and they were not impressed.

2. He Works Out

Devin Walker works out, and that’s not a bad thing. He also likes to share sweaty selfies on his Instagram profile. If we are being entirely honest, he’s just a huge fan of selfies in general. Whether he’s dressed, wearing a towel in the mirror, or in a speedo on a beach; he is sharing.

3. He’s Got a Clothing Line

Devin Walker has a clothing line of his own. He hypes it on Instagram, and he’s hoping that fans will take part in buying what he has to sell. It’s called Wear Devin Walker, and it seems like he likes tee shirts and sweatshirts.

4. He’s Close to His Family

If his Instagram photos are telling the whole story, it seems he has at least three brothers and that he lost his father at some point. Our hearts hurt for those growing up without a parent no matter their age, but it does bring so much joy to see a grown man wish his father a happy birthday despite no longer being with him.

5. He Owns His Personality

While it seems he may have done some growing over the past few years, he is one who still owns the fact that he is who he is. He claims he has always been the same person, and we get the impression he has no desire to change other than to grow. So, love him or hate him, take him or leave him. It’s up to you.

6. He’s Outdoorsy

He might not share much about himself or his life with the world, but he is a man who clearly loves spending time outdoors. Many of his photos are of him outside in some capacity. He seems to love being on or near the water, but who can blame him? The water is where most of us live our best lives.

7. He Lost His Father Unexpectedly

In an Instagram post on April 2, 2018, he shares that his family lost their father unexpectedly. He speaks very highly of his father and the way he changed the world – and his own world. His family started a foundation in his name. It’s the Tim Molaghan Youth Baseball Foundation.

8. Fans Seem to Be Changing Their Minds

As it happens, coming back to The Challenge after being gone a few years has changed this man. He’s still himself, but it seems fans have a much bigger appreciation for his manipulation and his way of playing the game. They are, in fact, suddenly crediting him for carrying the season and making things better. We imagine he’s happy with the praise.

9. He’s A Laid Back Guy

Walker does not take anything in life too seriously. He likes to laugh at himself and live his life to the fullest, and he’s not afraid to make light of a situation that might be a little over the top. Fans seem to appreciate that about him this season on television, and it’s really working in his favor. He’s got a lot to learn, of course, but he seems to have matured a bit.

10. He Keeps Life Private

He might be known as a master manipulator. He might be from the Massachusetts area. He might be close to his family. But, that’s all we really know about him. He doesn’t really share too much about his personal life with anyone. He’s more of a private kind of guy, and he likes to keep his life out of the public eye. Fans never know if he is dating anyone, if he is doing anything different with his life, or how things are going. He’s good at maintaining his privacy.

