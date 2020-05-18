Fans of MTV’s Teen Mom have witnessed Gary Shirley grow tremendously since first appearing on 16 & Pregnant. When he initially found out that he and his girlfriend at the time, Amber Portwood, were going to be parents, it was clear that he wasn’t ready. However, over a decade later, Gary has proven himself to be a great father to his two children and a loving husband to his wife, Kristina. Even though he and Amber have had their ups and downs over the years, they too are in a good place. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Gary Shirley.
1. He’s A Police Officer
If you watch Teen Mom OG, you’ve probably wondered about Gary Shirley’s job at least once. After all, the show never shows him working or mentions him having a job. The good news is that you don’t have to wonder anymore. Gary works as a police officer in Indiana and was sworn in in 2019.
2. He Used To Be A CNA
When Gary first began his reality TV career, he was working as a CNA. When Amber discussed Gary’s job, she mentioned that outside of work all he did was play video games. It’s unclear when Gary decided to leave the medical field but it looks like those days are completely behind him now.
3. He Went To High School With Amber’s Brother
When Gary and Amber first started dating, her family was a little apprehensive about the relationship. Not only is Gary a few years older than she is, but there was a slight bro code violation because he was also a high school friend of Amber’s older brother.
4. He Grew Up Without His Biological Father
Gary didn’t grow up knowing who his biological father was. A few years ago, he set out to solve the mystery once and for all. In 2018, Gary finally got the chance to meet his biological father after a long journey with several disappointments.
5. He Is Supportive Of Amber
Gary and Amber have had a very rocky relationship over the last decade or so. In 2010, Amber faced domestic violence charges for allegedly physically assaulting Gary. Even after the two broke up, there were still lots of bumps in the road between the two of them. However, in recent years, they have been able to mend their relationship. They have done a great job co-parenting their daughter, Leah, and have formed a genuine friendship. In fact, Gary is usually one of the first people Amber turns to if she’s looking for advice.
6. He Has His Own Condom Brand
In 2015, Gary Shirley released his own line of condoms called Gary Time. The condom wrappers feature a picture of Shirley’s face with the phrase “put your Gary on!” Unfortunately, for those who were interested, it doesn’t look like Gary Time condoms are for sale anywhere.
7. He Loves To Cook
10 years ago it would have been difficult to picture Gary settling down, but he’s all about the family life now. He loves spending time at home with his wife and daughters and one of his favorite things to do is cook. Gary makes a wide variety of dishes including soups, pizzas, and steaks. Judging by the pictures on his Instagram, his food looks pretty good.
8. He Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
When Gary isn’t in the house cooking, he’s outside doing yard work. Gary lives on a large piece of property where he has chickens and a garden. Both he and Kristina love to get outside and get their hands dirty working on various projects.
9. He Auditioned For The Biggest Loser
It’s no secret that Gary has struggled with his weight. In 2009, he decided to get serious about his weight loss journey by auditioning for The Biggest Loser. He recorded a video explaining why he thought he’s be a good addition to the show, but unfortunately he wasn’t chosen.
10. His Mom Tested Positive For COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has been stressful for everyone, but this is especially true for people who were directly impacted by the Coronavirus. Sadly, Gary found himself affected by the virus in a very personal way after his mother tested positive. Gary’s mother is an essential employee who works at an assisted living facility. On Mother’s Day, Gary updated his Instagram followers on his mother’s condition and said that he and Kristina are bringing her food every day.