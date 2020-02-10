10 Things You Didn’t Know about Girl Scout Cookie Championship

There’s nothing quite like watching the seasons change. Some people like summer heat, while others prefer the snow, but there’s one season we all love- Girl Scout Cookie Season. Cute kids in sashes asking politely if you’d like some cookies is a pretty good marketing strategy if you ask us. Obviously, it’s worked out well for the Girl Scouts, who’ve been around for decades with their delicious cookies. A new show on the Food Network is looking to highlight those special cookies and the girls who helped make them famous. It turns out there’s a lot more to these sweet treats than meets the eye. Here are ten things you didn’t know about Girl Scout Cookie Championship.
1. A Hundred Years of Cookies
It’s no surprise that these cookies are so tasty, they’ve been making them for a very long time. The Girl Scouts of America started selling their cookies to raise funds over a hundred years ago in 1917. However, the road wasn’t always smooth. For a brief period of time, the organization sold calendars instead of tasty treats. During WWII, there were shortages of flour, sugar, and eggs, so the cookie baking was put on hold.
2. Allison Hannigan
If you’re a little older, it may surprise you to discover that the witch from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and American Pie star who did strange things with a flute “one time… at band camp,” is hosting this competition. However, we adore Allison and enjoy seeing her on everything. Luckily, more people are familiar with her time on How I Met Your Mother these days.
3. The Latest
In 2017, the Girl Scouts added a new cookie in honor of their hundredth anniversary. S’Mores have proven to be as yummy and tasty as all the other cookies, though nothing tops the popularity of the number one cookie. Thin Mints reign supreme in the catalog of cookies.
4. Allison Was a Girl Scout
It should come as no surprise that the hostess of the show was herself a Girl Scout. Allison must have enjoyed her time as a member of a GS troop. Like millions of girls and women nationwide, she likely has fond memories of her time earning badges and selling cookies. The tasty treats are a part of our culture. Still, for many, it’s also a personally nostalgic treat that brings them back to a simpler time when they were learning to camp and doing creative or community-minded activities.
5. Not The Same
Two different factories make the Girl Scout Cookies, so people in different areas get slightly differing cookie options, but they’re all tasty. In Richmond Virginia, ABC Bakers makes Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Shortbreads. Meanwhile, Louisville Kentucky’s Little Brownie Bakers make the Do-si-dos, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, and Savannah Smiles.
6. It’s Not ALL About Cookies
The five bakers who are competing on Girl Scout Cookie Championship have their work cut out for them. Not only do they have to do credit to a favorite treat, but the show is a competition. Making cookies into other delectable desserts is one thing, but creating winning masterpieces is a very different issue. When the final vote is tallied, one of these bakers will walk away with a year’s supply of the beloved sweets and a hefty ten-thousand-dollar prize.
7. Girls in Business
Selling cookies may seem cute, but it’s a part of what the Girl Scouts of America are teaching young women as well. Leadership, sales, and other business-related activities have become a standard learning experience for females in large part due to this tasty program. Moreover, it’s the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world. Although the cookie sales only last a few weeks each year, the GS of A raises millions of dollars to help with all the other things they teach to the girls.
8. Sales Matter
Not only do the cookie sales help keep the Girl Scouts running, but they’ll be a huge part of the show as well. In addition to making cookie pops in the first episode, contestants have another challenge. They have to go and sell their creations to a hungry crowd. The judges may be professionals who know their food, but that doesn’t mean that the masses agree with their assessments. In this competition, the one who sells the most cookie pops comes out on top.
9. Meet the Judges
While the crowds who eat each cookie creation will be a huge part of the final results, and the scores will also depend on how many ‘cookie’ sales bakers can make, some professionals are overseeing the competition as well. Fans of The Kitchen will instantly recognize Katie Lee on the judges’ panel. Joining Katie is Nacho Aguirre, the champion from Spring Baking, and they will have a special guest judge for each episode. Carla Hall, a former Girl Scout, will be the guest for one episode, but if you want to see who else shows up, you’ll just have to watch the show with the rest of us.
10. When & Where
The bad news is that it’s probably too late for you to get your hands on one of those incredible cookie pops. However, we do have some good news. If you missed the February 3rd premiere on FOOD Network, there’s still time to catch up on all the delectable action before the grand finale. You can still root for your favorite baker and see if they win without any spoilers.
Final Thoughts
As though Girl Scout Cookies weren’t tasty enough already, some of the creations on GSC Championship are out of this world. We have to wonder if they’ll be adding any Food Network inspired products next year. We’d take ten boxes of those cookie-pops. Our only other question is, why did it take so long for FOOD and the GSA to put their heads together? This delightful show, with its lovely hostess, and the mouthwatering array of treats is enough to put us in a sugar coma. How many boxes of cookies are you getting this year after watching all that sweetness? Let us know in the comments below.