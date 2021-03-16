10 Things You Didn’t Know about Humberly Gonzalez

You recognize her face from her many roles on television, but what do you really know about Humberly Gonzalez? She’s more than just a pretty face taking on roles in television series such as Shadowhunters and Orphan Black. She’s a woman who knows what she wants in life, and she works hard to make it happen for herself. Right now, she’s working on various projects, and her fans are growing in numbers by the day. She’s someone worth getting to know more about, and we’ve learned as much as we can about the young actress.
1. She’s in Utopia Falls
Everyone recognizes her from the hit CBS show, but did you know that she did not think she would get the role? She knew that the network was looking for someone to take on the role who worked as a professional singer and dancer, of which she is neither, but she decided to go for it regardless. It worked out well.
2. She Has Favorite Characters
Humberly loves to take on a role that allows her to use some sass. She’s a big fan of characters who go through an emotional journey of sorts, and she’s always looking to fulfill those roles to the best of her ability. She looks within herself to find a certain something to make each one unique.
3. She Doesn’t Find Memorizing Lines Difficult
If there is one thing that seems overwhelming to some in the acting business, it might be memorizing lines for a role. Gonzalez, however, does not feel the same. Memorizing her lines is very easy for her. She can do it without difficulty, and she feels it has to do with excellent writing. When it flows, it flows.
4. She’s Unafraid to Step Out of Her Comfort Zone
Humberly Gonzalez is like everyone in the world. She gets nervous. She feels hesitant to take on roles. She’s not always confident that she can take a character and do that character any justice. However, she knows the times she feels afraid or hesitant are typically the times that she needs to take a role to help her grow. She’s unafraid to step outside of her comfort zone and try new things. She is wise enough to recognize that those are the things she’ll learn the most from.
5. Acting Was Never Part of Her Future
Growing up in South America, she never once thought that she’d become an actress. It simply wasn’t something little kids thought of while growing up there, and she never saw it as an option. She didn’t get to attend an acting school there. They don’t have them. It was always her feeling that you had to be both beautiful and wealthy to become an actress, and she felt that it was not within her reach (she’s clearly wrong on the beautiful part…).
6. She Had A Nickname Growing Up
People who got to know her as a child called her Miss Venezuela. She loved it growing up because the Miss Venezuela pageant was always one of the most important things in her country. She felt that maybe people thought she was pretty and smart, and that she could do anything she wanted. All because of a nickname.
7. She Made a Huge Move as a Teen
She was around 15 when her family made the decision to leave South America. They didn’t decide to head from one neighborhood to another, or even to a neighboring country. They made the decision to leave South America for Canada, and that’s when her life changed forever. She finally had the ability to participate in acting classes, and she loved it.
8. She Went to Theater School
Her dream of acting really became a reality for her when she decided to enroll in theater school. She enrolled in the National Theater School in Montreal. She was scared, but she did it. When she graduated, she felt overwhelmed and nervous at auditions, but she was able to harness her feelings and really focus on what she learned in school.
9. She Enjoys Reading
Some of her favorite books include “The Alchemist” and “The Giver,” and both are amazing. She’s read the first in both Spanish and English. It’s her goal to read more in Spanish, and she’s making it happen for herself when she has a chance.
10. She’s Into Trash Television
Just like everyone else, honestly, she loves shows like Bachelor in Paradise and Love Island. They are some of the best-worst shows on television, and it’s impossible not to watch. See? Celebrities really are just like you and me.