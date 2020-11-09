Best-known for being half of The Morning Toast podcast, Jackie Oshry and her sister, Claudia, have built an entire empire off of essentially not having ‘real’ jobs. The success they’ve gotten over the years has left many people feeling inspired while it’s made other feels like Jackie and Claudia don’t deserve to be in the position they’re in. Regardless of how you feel about them, you can’t deny that they have accomplished a lot – and they aren’t finished yet. In addition to the things she’s done with her sister, Jackie is also working hard to further establish her personal brand and online presence. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jackie Oshry.
1. She Studied History
Having a career in media wasn’t always Jackie’s goal. She actually has a degree in History from Colgate University. In an interview with her alma mater she said, “I didn’t know that I wanted to work in media until I was a sophomore at Colgate. You’d think that once I had this realization I’d regret being at a school without a communications program, but that wasn’t the case.” During college, she gained experience by working on her own social media presence.
2. She Loves Interior Design
Talking about pop culture isn’t the only thing that interests Jackie. She also loves interior design and enjoys making her home the perfect oasis for her and her husband. She even enjoys taking her social media followers along on the journey and has an entire highlight section on Instagram dedicated to home design and decor.
3. She’s Very Adventurous
Jackie loves to live her life to the fullest. For her that means not being afraid to take chances and try new things. She is always up for an adventure and she’s never afraid of a good adrenaline rush. Jackie enjoys doing all kinda of things including horseback riding, hiking, and cycling.
4. She’s A YouTuber
Most people are familiar with Jackie from Instagram and the Podcast she hosts with her sister, but those aren’t the only things she does. Jackie is also a YouTuber who started her own channel all the way back in 2012. It’s been about a year since she’s posted any new content, but her channel still has nearly 7,000 subscribers.
5. She Used To Work At AOL
If you’re a millennial, the initials AOL probably have some serious significance to you. Most of us spent more time than we care to say using the once popular internet browser to email and instant message our friends. According to Jackie’s LinkedIn profile, she worked as a media strategist and senior brand manager at AOL.
6. Her Mom Is Well-Known For Having Anti-Muslim Views
Jackie and her sister, Claudia, have been known for saying some things that have rubbed people the wrong way. But their biggest controversy yet actually doesn’t have anything to do with something they’ve said. In 2018, news sources revealed that Jackie’s mom is Pamela Geeler who is well-known for being Islamophobic and xenophobic.
7. She Has An Online Store
Jackie may not have a traditional job, but she’s still all about her business. On top of the work she does with her sister, she also started an online store where she sells Instagram presets. These presets can be used to help people give their social media photos a more professional look.
8. She’s An Avid Reader
Anyone who likes to read will tell you that there’s nothing quite like the feeling of getting lost in a good book. This is a feeling that Jackie Oshry knows well. She loves to read and often shares photos and reviews of the books she’s reading with her followers on Instagram.
9. She’s Made Some Controversial Remarks About Gun Violence
Jackie is no stranger to controversy. She and her sister have both said some things that many people would deem as questionable. One of the things that really put a paste taste in people’s mouth was a comment Jackie made about gun violence in 2019. During an episode of The Morning Toast, she said, “If you’re going to shoot up a movie theater, it’s not going to be the most expensive one.” Jackie did not apologize for the remark and instead doubled down on the idea that someone looking to shoot people in a movie theater would pick a less expensive theater.
10. She Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Beautiful weather isn’t something that Jackie takes for granted, especially because she lives on the east coast where the weather is only warm for a few months. . On warm days, she loves to spend time outdoors and relax by the water. Whether it be a beach or a pool, Jackie enjoys throwing on her bikini and kicking back in the sun.