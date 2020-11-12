Jessica Chobot is a self proclaimed nerd and she’s very proud of it. She initially made a name for herself for her work in the gaming industry. She has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest companies in gaming including IGN and Sony. Her knowledge of the industry and her fun personality made her a huge hit among people all over the world. In more recent years she’s also been exploring other interests. These days, she is the host of the Discovery Channel series Expedition X in which she teams up with scientists to help investigate paranormal activity. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Chobot.
1. She Is Originally From New York
Jessica has called the Los Angeles area home for many years now, but she is originally from the east coast. She was born in Buffalo, NY but was raised primarily in Michigan. Jessica and her family moved around a lot when she was younger, so by the time she was a teenager she had lived in several cities along the east coast and in the midwest.
2. She Loves The Outdoors
Jessica might be a nerd, but that doesn’t mean she likes to spend all of her time sitting inside staring at a screen. In fact, Jessica is the opposite. She loves nature and spends as much time outside as she can. She loves to do all sorts of exciting outdoor activities including hiking, horseback riding, and boating.
3. She Has A YouTube Channel
Most people know Jessica for the work she’s done on major platforms like IGN and Discovery, but she’s built a pretty solid platform of her own on YouTube. She started posting videos on her channel in 2019 and she’s already gotten nearly 50,000 subscribers.
4. She Is Really Interested In History
Jessica is interested in a lot of things, and one of them is history. In addition to her love for the paranormal, she also loves any kind of history that involves interesting and mysterious occurrences. On occasion, she will even share historical facts with her followers on Instagram.
5. She Has Been Divorced
Jessica Chobot was actually born Jessica Horn. She took the last name Chobot during her first marriage, but there isn’t much information out there about her ex-husband. Jessica re-married some time after 2012 and she and her husband, Blair Herter, have one child together.
6. She Is An Avid Traveler
Since she moved around so much during her younger years, Jessica got an early taste of what it’s like to travel and she’s loved it ever since. She has visited several countries including Thailand and France. Even when she’s at home she likes to explore the city like a tourist and check out some of the cool spots. Overall, Jessica is the kind of person who never turns down a new adventure.
7. She Is Had Several Acting Roles
Jessica is truly a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera. While hosting is what has gotten her the most attention she has also done some acting work over the years. Her IMDB page lists several credits which include voice and live action roles. Her most recent acting role as in the TV series Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. By Night.
8. She Is Passionate About Social Justice
Standing up for the things she believes in is something Jessica has never been afraid to do. She has used her social media presence to raise awareness to important causes and she is a strong supporter of human rights and the fight to end racism. In addition to sharing information with her followers she has also donated to charitable causes.
9. She Loves Fashion
Nerds aren’t known for being the most stylish people on earth, but Jessica isn’t your stereotypical nerd. Jessica has always loved fashion and she has a great sense of style. She uses clothing as a way to express herself and she loves sharing her looks with the world. She started a separate Instagram account dedicated to fashion and lifestyle called VogueLeader.
10. She Loves To Watch Korean Dramas
Like many other people who love gaming, Jessica is also very interested in Asian culture. In addition to her interest in all things Japanese, she also loves Korean entertainment. During an interview with Nerd Appropriate she said, “I am a HUGE fan of Korean dramas. I watch them online via Crunchyroll.com. My fave by far is a toss-up between Coffee Prince and Winter Sonata. My Lovely Sam-Soon is headed up my rank of faves as well.”