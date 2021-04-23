10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jisela Delgado

Jisela Delgado is not a household name, but she is a reality star who has been in the public eye for some time. She didn’t get much time on television the first time she appeared, but she did make enough of an impression that she was invited back to participate in more reality television. She was part of “Road Rules 10 The Quest,” and later as part of “The Challenge,” which has a huge fan base. While she might not be a household name, she is someone fans want to know more about. Her life has not always been easy, and she’s shared so much of that with her friends and her family.
1. She is an 80s Girl
Born and raised at the beginning of the 80s, she is the epitome of an 80s girl. She was born in 1980. We don’t know her exact date of birth, but we know she didn’t miss a year of the greatest decade because she was born in December 1980. She did, however, grow up in Tampa, Florida.
2. She is a Mom
Jisela Delgado is a mother. She has three sons, but she has no daughters. She does a lovely job of keeping her private life to herself, so we don’t know much about her kids. We do know that she is a very proud mother, and there is no one more important in the world to her than her own children. From the small snippets of her personal life she shares, her oldest son is approximately 12 and her younger son appears several years younger.
3. She Lost a Child
Sadly, Delgado lost one of her sons in 2016. We don’t know what happened to her son, but we do know that it changed her. Her life will never be the same, and she will never face the world in the same way again. She’s lost a piece of her heart, and that will never heal. Our hearts ache for her.
4. She is a Model
In her life, she’s had some opportunities to model. She posed nude for Playboy with a few of the other women from Road Rules back in 2002. She was approximately 22 when she stripped down for the photoshoot with her reality television friends. It was a huge hit, and her fans were more than a little happy she chose to do this with her friends.
5. Life Taught Her Hard Lessons
Perhaps the most difficult lesson she has ever learned came after the death of her son in 2016. She learned from the experience that she has to be a more compassionate person. She has to go out every single day and enjoy her life to the fullest because she learned in a devastating manner that tomorrow is not a guarantee, and you cannot waste a moment of life not being in the moment.
6. She Made History
As a reality television contestant, she made history. She was the first contestant to ever be voted off a season from “Road Rules,” and it was a hard lesson. But, she does not regret it. She could not make it down that mountain. In her mind, she could not do it, and it was not worth it to her to put herself in a situation like that one. She owns her choices.
7. She’s Confident in Her Own Skin
While she is someone who will readily admit that weight is a situation she’s dealt with her entire life, it’s her personality and she’s not ashamed of that. She’s always been a confident woman who embraces her curves and enjoys the way she feels, looks, and how she lives her life. She is confident, beautiful, and she is wise to live her life with confidence.
8. She Loves Halloween
She posted a photo on Instagram calling Halloween her favorite time of the year, and we are officially here for it. There is no better month in the year than October. There is something magical about the month, about Halloween, and about the time of year that follows. It’s magic, and we are always here for that magic.
9. She Stays Relatively Private
Despite the fact that she is a pinup girl and a model, she is a woman who keeps to herself. We don’t see too many of her personal life moments on the internet, and it’s something that we appreciate about her. There is nothing wrong with keeping your life close and personal, and about not giving the world too much of every single thing that they don’t need to know.
10. She Uses the Best Captions
If you’re not following her on social media, now is the time to make a change. Not only are the photos she posts absolutely lovely, her captions always make you feel good. She lifts you up without coming across too strong, and there is something special about that.