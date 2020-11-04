10 Things you Didn’t Know about Julia Cooper

When Julia Cooper stepped on stage for her blind audition on The Voice, she was probably feeling lots of nerves. By the end of her performance, however, those nerves turned into opportunities. Three judges (everyone except Blake) turned around during her flawless rendition of “Alaska” by Maggie Rogers. Julia’s beautiful voice also impressed the people at home and many viewers went straight to social media to compliment her on her talent. Julia decided to join John Legend’s team and it’s safe to say that she will be in great hands throughout the season. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about The Voice contestant, Julia Cooper.
1. She Believes Her Voice Is A Gift From God
Julia began singing at an early age and it quickly became evident that she had a very special gift. While she has put a lot of effort into honing her skills, she believes that her voice isn’t just a reflection of her hard work. In an interview with the Town Crier she said, “I believe it is a gift from God. It seems like I make people feel happy when I sing, then it makes me happy to see people smiling.”
2. She Plays The Guitar
Julia’s beautiful singing voice is what has captured the judges’ attention, but that isn’t the only musical ability she has. She is also a talented guitar player who has been playing the instrument for several years. Hopefully viewers will get to see her guitar skills at some point during the season.
3. She Already Released An EP
Even though she hasn’t gotten her big break just yet, Julia has been working hard to lay a strong foundation for her career. In addition to singing, she is also a song writer. In 2018, she released her debut EP titled Clean. She has also released a handful of other singles.
4. She Is A Billie Eilish Fan
Like most talented artists, Julia is also a huge music fan. Billie Eilish appears to be one of her favorite artists. The link in Julia’s Instagram bio goes to a YouTube video of Billie’s Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden. Since people can only put one link in their Instagram bio, the fact that Julia has used this to link to someone else is a big deal.
5. Her Grandfather Was Also A Singer
Julia isn’t the first person in her family to be drawn towards music. Her grandfather was a singer in his younger days and he was actually the person who really introduced Julia to music. When she was a kid, her grandfather taught her cute little songs. Unfortunately, however, he passed away when she was young.
6. She Is Passionate About Helping Others
Helping those around her is something that Julia has always been passionate about. When she was only 10-years-old, she recorded a CD called Decade. She donated all of the proceeds from the CD to the American Cancer Society in honor of her grandfather. As an adult, she has continued to make time give back to others.
7. The Voice Isn’t Her First Singing Competition
The Voice may be the first time Julia has been featured on a competition show, but she’s definitely not a newbie when it comes to competitions as a whole. She is a two-time winner of the Poland Idol contest and she also placed in the top 10 during her time at Songbook Academy. It’s important to note that Poland refers to Julia’s hometown in Ohio and not the country.
8. She Supports Social Justice
Julia may not have the biggest platform on social media, but she certainly isn’t afraid to use the one she has. She has been very vocal in her support of the Black Lives Matter Movement and considers herself an ally in the fight to end racism. She also encourages her followers to educate themselves.
9. She Has Theater Experience
Singing may be her thing, but Julia’s also got some acting skills. Over the years she has participated in musical theater and she has the effortless ability to light up any stage she steps on. Her performance at National Young Arts Week in 2017 has gotten more than 29,000 views on YouTube.
10. She Started A YouTube Channel
As an up and coming artist, it’s important to get your music heard by as many people as possible. On top of posting on Instagram, Julia has also started a YouTube channel where she shares videos of performances and covers. Her channel only has 68 subscribers at the moment, but there’s a good chance she’ll see a huge increase as her time on The Voice continues.