10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kang Ye-Bin

Kang Ye Bin is an actress from South Korea who has been in the game for some time now. She’s worked in the movies as well as on television, and she’s got a huge following. The actress isn’t a mainstream actress with the biggest resume, but she’s got a lot of appearances made on many famous shows in her area of the world, and people know her. Her fan base loves her, and they all want to know more about her.

1. She’s an 80s Girl

Kang Ye Bin was born on January 20, 1983. This makes her 37, but she certainly doesn’t look it. If we had to guess, she would be someone we assumed is in her early 20s. She looks amazing, and not just for her age, either. She’s just plain lovely.

2. She’s Controversial

There were some reports back in 2016 that she was being investigated in a ring of celebrities and prostitution. There was some speculation that she might be selling her body for a profit, but we don’t know what really happened to that after the rumors began to swirl.

3. She Golfs

We noticed on her Instagram page that she’s a golfer. Well, we don’t know if she’s a golfer so much as she has a good time golfing, but she did post a series of photos that makes it seem like she’s good at the game. She has the right outfit, the right equipment, so we just want to assume that she’s either a good golfer or she simply enjoys the game.

4. She’s A Dog Lover

If there is one thing that her social media pages make very clear to us, it’s that she is a dog lover. She’s got a sweet little pup that looks to be some sort of Maltese or at least a mix with Maltese in it. She has many photos of herself with the dog, and it’s just as sweet as you would imagine.

5. She’s Into Skincare

One thing she likes to do is take care of herself, and we can see that on her Instagram feed. She likes to try different face masks to see if she can keep her skin feeling and look good. Whatever she’s using is clearly working for her, and we love that she continues to take the time to care for her skin even as she is getting older. It’s not a big secret that your 30s take a toll on your skin, so we appreciate that she’s making the effort.

6. She Eats Well

To care for herself, she likes to eat a healthy diet. A healthy lifestyle is something she’s really passionate about. It’s not just her line of work, either; she cares for herself because it’s important to live healthy and make appropriate choices when it pertains to what you eat and how active you are.

7. She’s an Excellent Model

Modeling is something that clearly comes naturally to her. It’s easy to see from her many photos that she’s good at what she does, and that it’s a talent that comes naturally to her. We can see how modeling might look easy to those who don’t do it, but we can also see that it might be something that is a lot harder than it actually looks. She’s making it look like a natural situation.

8. She Doesn’t Want to be Pigeon-holed

She’s not looking to be a pigeon-hole kind of actress. She doesn’t want to be the sexy actress who is always known for her sex appeal and nothing else. She’s beautiful, yes. She’s a model, yes. But that doesn’t mean she’s not a serious actress who is looking to spend her life being serious and taking on bigger, more complicated roles. She wants the world to see her as a serious actress and not just as someone who is sexy and pretty and able to do things that are just more fun than they are actually more talented. We appreciate that about her.

9. She Respects People in the Business

She is always looking at the other people in the industry with her, and she’s got a lot of respect for them. She loves watching her coworkers at work when they’re acting and having a good time, and that’s something not afraid to keep to herself. She respects their talents and abilities, and we love that.

10. She’s Private

Even though she has a huge following and a lot of people to share her life with, she likes to keep things relatively private. She’s not one to share much about her private life with everyone around her. She likes to keep things to herself, and we have a lot of respect for that.


