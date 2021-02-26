10 Things You Didn’t Know about Katrina Koomen

“Temptation Island,” is back, and it seems that everyone is curious about those who are looking for love on national television. If there is one thing that we can say for certain about these types of reality shows in the 2020s, it’s that they’ve been great entertainment for those who are living in fear, isolation, and misery; they’ve helped provide mindless entertainment that takes people out of their own realities for a short period of time and allows them find some sort of freedom from the everyday mundane they’re living. Katrina Koomen is one of the many women who is looking for love this year, and we have everything you want to know about her.
1. She’s Young
She’s very young. She’s only 23. Some of the most common misconceptions about young women (and young men) is that they are too young to look for a serious commitment, but we disagree. We think everyone knows what they are looking for, and it’s up to them to make the decision.
2. She’s A Model
She’s lovely, so we believe it. She spends her life modeling to make ends meet, and it seems she’s doing a successful job of it. Se’s a woman who has a great look, and she’s athletic to boot. Her next goal is to find someone to spend her life with, and we think she can do it.
3. She’s a Soccer Player
She is an athlete, and that includes playing soccer in college. She’s serious about the sport, and we imagine she must be pretty good at soccer if she’s playing at the collegiate level. She plays at the College of Charleston, where she’s currently working on a degree in marketing.
4. She Dates Older Men
It seems that despite the fact that she is only 23, she’s not interested in men her own age. She states that she’s someone who has always been told she seems so much older than she is, and that might explain her desire to date older men who are more in her maturity level.
5. She Travels Often
We imagine this is because of her work as a model, but she’s somewhere new in many of her Instagram posts. Even though many people feel it’s not the appropriate time to travel right now, she’s been in New York, Miami, California, and many other locations in the past few months, and she seems to be enjoying every moment of her life to the fullest.
6. She Keeps Her Life Private
You won’t find out much about her even if you follow her on social media. She’s not sharing. She shares her modeling photos, but her captions are short and sweet. You won’t glean anything personal about her in any capacity by following her, but she still has a lovely aesthetic.
7. She’s Close to her Mom
She does share a little of her family life on her Instagram page, and it’s always her mother. They seem to have fun together, and we love that. They work out together, they spent time together during quarantine, and they seem to have a good time. She also appears to have at least one sister, but maybe two.
8. She’s Into Yoga
She made it her mission in 2020 to get into it, and she did. She did this prior to knowing that there was a global pandemic about to take over the world and that gyms would be shut down, the world would shut down, and she’d need some inner peace and ability to work out her mind and body at the same time, and we think that it’s been good for her.
9. She’s All About the Grass On Her Own Side
She once posted a lovely photo of herself with a long caption – something she doesn’t do often – on the ‘gram. She said that because so many people are so unhappy in their own lives, they spend their time doing the thing that is worse than anything. They look at the greener grass on the other side of the fence without taking time to consider how green their own is and how much other people might be looking at theirs. It’s a good life lesson.
10. She’s Not Afraid to Steal a Man
Well, we imagine she’s not actively looking to break up a relationship in real life, but she’s not going to shy from it on this show she’s doing. It is, after all, the entire point of the show, so she’s going to work it.