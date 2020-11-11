Ken Leung doesn’t always get the credit he deserves, but that has never stopped him from giving 100% to his career. Since making his on screen debut more than 20 years ago, Ken has found success on the big screen and the small screen and he’s refused to be typecast along the way. Ken has the ability to play all sorts of different characters, and that’s exactly what he’s done. From bad villains to life saving doctors, Ken can do a little bit of everything and that’s one of the many things his fans love about him. His latest role in the HBO series Industry has given him yet another chance to switch things up and share his talent with the world. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ken Leung.
1. He’s a New York Native
Ken was born in New York and and lived in Manhattan for several years before moving to Brooklyn. His family ultimately relocated to New Jersey where he completed his high school education. He then decided to return to the city for college where he attended New York University.
2. He Wanted To Be A Physical Therapist
Ken didn’t spend his entire life wanting to be an actor. In fact, he never really even saw acting as a career option. When he enrolled at NYU, he majored in pre-physical therapy. During his junior year, however, someone suggested he take an acting class and he’s been in love with the craft ever since.
3. He’s Not Active On Social Media
In 2020, it’s almost an expectation that everyone be on social media. This expectation is even higher for people who work in the entertainment industry. Ken doesn’t appear to be interested in keeping up with social media, though. As far as we can tell, he doesn’t have accounts on any platforms.
4. He Loves Auditioning
Many actors have said that the audition process is one of the most stressful things about the job. Ken Leung seems to feel otherwise. During an interview with UCLA he said, “I don’t know why, but I love auditioning. And if I’m not right for the part, then I shouldn’t be doing it. And if I am, then I get to audition for it, and I get to begin the process of it.”
5. He Made His Big Film Debut In Rush Hour
Ken made his on screen debut in the 1995 film Welcome to the Dollhouse, however, he didn’t get his first significant film role until he was cast as Sang in the 1998 film Rush Hour. Not only did the movie give him the opportunity to work with legends like Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, but it helped catapult him into the spotlight.
6. He’s Been On Broadway
Like many other talented actors, Ken got his start in the theater world and there’s something about acting on stage there he will always love and he returns to theater as often as he can. He made his Broadway debut in 2002 as a cast member in the musical Thoroughly Modern Millie.
7. He Was Being Considered For Lethal Weapon 4
On top of being in Rush Hour, Ken almost got the chance to part of another well-known action movie franchise: Lethal Weapon. Ken was considered for the part of Wah Sing Ku in the movie Lethal Weapon 4. The part ended up going to Jet Li. Not getting the part was probably very disappointing to Ken at the time, but he went on to land lots of other great roles.
8. He Enjoys The Simple Things
More than 20 years of being in the entertainment industry hasn’t caused Ken to get caught up in all of the hype. Instead of the flashy parties and other events, Ken likes the simple things. He told Asia Society that when he isn’t acting he likes to travel with his wife and enjoy quiet time.
9. He’s A Spiritual Person
Ken is a very private person and he has never been one to talk much about his personal life or share his opinions, but he has mentioned that he’s in touch his spiritual side. Ken once said, “I have an awareness of a spiritual realm, and I see signs that I feel speak to me…”
10. He’s Been Compared To Philip Seymour Hoffman
Being compared to a Hollywood legend is a compliment many actors can only hope to receive. Not only has can gotten such a compliment, but he got it early in his career. In 1998, director Brett Ratner said, “He’s a great actor. In my opinion, he’s equivalent to Philip Seymour Hoffman as far as talent is concerned. There are so many great character actors out there that aren’t necessarily big stars but are brilliant actors, and he’s one of them.”