10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kevin Max

Kevin Max has made an entire career out of his faith. He is a devout Christian man who is well-known for his singing and songwriting in the Christian genre, and he has amassed a fan base that is impressive. His music is heard all over the world in churches and in homes throughout the country, and his fame only continues to grow. He’s recently made headlines after making a rather shocking announcement, and now his fans want to know as much about him as they can find.
1. He is From Michigan
Kevin Max was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on August 17, 1967. He was born with the name Kevin Max Smith, but he dropped the name Smith when was older. His reason was to honor his father who adopted him as a child. His family adopted him, and that meant the world to him. He wanted to show his support and his love for them in that manner.
2. He Went to College
After he finished his primary education, he chose to take the old college path. He enrolled in courses at the Liberty University campus in Lynchburg, Virginia. It was there that he formed his first band, and that is also when he really made a commitment to becoming a musical star.
3. He Worked with Toby Mac
While in college, he met his future band. One of his bandmates is one of the most famous Christian music singers in the world. You know Toby Mac from his chart-topping hits and his beautiful voice. He and Kevin Max were in a band together in college.
4. He Married and Divorced
Back in 1997, Kevin Max got married. He married Alayna Bennett. Their marriage lasted until their divorce in 2003. They had no children together. The two never spoke of the reasons behind their divorce and how their marriage fell apart, and it seems as if they’ve both decided to respect the privacy of one another.
5. He Remarried
He remarried in 2005, though his public wedding came after he privately married his second wife in an intimate ceremony prior to their big wedding. They went on to have four children. They spent several years living in his hometown in Grand Rapids, Michigan, before they decided on something a little different.
6. He Has a Farm
In 2016, he and his family made the decision to buy a farm in Tennessee. That is where they called home for approximately two years, and it worked well for them. It was near Nashville in a small town called Centerville. However, they made the decision in 2018 to move from the farm to Franklin, Tennessee where they now call themselves at home.
7. His Family Travels Regularly
Kevin Max, his wife, and their four kids travel the country as often as possible in their RV. They have a Winnebago that goes by the name Bilbo Waggons, and they drive around and tour as many places as they can together. It sounds like a fun way to teach their kids about so many wonderful things.
8. He Now Identifies as Exvangelical
It was May 2021 when he went online and told the world he is now an exvangelical man. He’s had a lot of changes in his beliefs in the past year – since the COVID panic began – and this is one of those things. He told the world he’s been deconstructing his faith for many years now, and this is where he’s found himself. His announcement has been met with a lot of criticism from Christians who believe he is no longer faithful.
9. People Question if He’s a “Nones”
According to Christian Post, there is a group of people who “reject all religious affiliation,” and they are called nones. They are also called exvangelicals. This has his fans believing that Kevin Max no longer believes in God and he is no longer a faithful man, and it’s got many of his fans fearing for him.
10. He Doesn’t Feel God is Ignoring Him
Kevin Max is on a spiritual journey of sorts, and he’s questioning many of the things that the Bible taught him. It’s been said he is taking on a bit of a socialist point of view of the world, and he is questioning the things that are written in the Bible. His statement is, “I don’t think the God that I believe in is going to just all of a sudden ignore me because I don’t believe every single thing that’s written down somewhere,” and he’s left it at that.