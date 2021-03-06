10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kristina Crestin

Who doesn’t love a great reality show all about design and décor? The answer, if we assume correctly, is no one. No one dislikes these shows, and we like to think it has a lot to do with Chip and Joanna Gaines, but it’s growing quickly into a different kind of love as more new faces of design pop up. Kristina Crestin, for instance, is a woman who really does seem to have it all going for her, and we love it. She’s a designer, she’s the star of “Farmhouse Fixer,” and she’s just a doll. We want to know everything there is to know about her.
1. She Started Her Television Career on Another Show
Let’s take you back to the year 2016. The world was good. Dr. Suess wasn’t on the chopping block, and the word pandemic was so last century. Kristina Crestin was living her best life in 2016 as the new star of “This Old House,” as a designer. It was her first role, and it was one that took her some serious places in her career.
2. She’s Hands-On
She’s got one thing to do with work – and that’s work. She’s going to take early morning calls. She’s going to take late calls. She’s going to show up and see what’s up and make it all work in her favor. She’s doing this with her heart, and her heart guides her work.
3. She Met Her Husband at Work
He’s in construction, and his name is Kirby Crestin. She was just doing her thing, and he was just doing his, and that’s how it all worked out. We have a feeling it’s good for their marriage that they are in the same line or work – essentially – because they both understand the demands and the time it takes to do a job correctly.
4. She’s Been With Her Husband a Long Time
These two did not just meet and get married recently. They’ve been together well over 11 years. However, they don’t have kids. They keep things very close to the vest, so we don’t know if it’s for lack of wanting kids, lack of ability to have kids, or they just haven’t made any firm decisions at this moment. It’s really none of our business, is it?
5. She’s a Busines Founder
She began her business, Kristina Crestin Design, back in 2009. She knew what she wanted to do with her life, and she knows how to do it right. Her website is flawless, and it makes us all want to work with her right now.
6. She’s Living in Massachusetts
She’s currently living and working in Manchester-by-the-Sea, which is located in Massachusetts. We imagine it’s just as lovely and as picture-perfect in real life as it looks on paper. She is all about working on things that bring her joy, which often involves taking something that’s considered ugly and unloved and making it a shining star.
7. She’s Full of Energy
If you watch her on television, you already know this. But, you might wonder if this is accurate. It is. She’s the first one to admit that she’s full of energy, she’s always enthusiastic, and she’s got a bubbly personality. We have a feeling that you need all of the above to do what she does and to excel the way she does in her line of work.
8. She’s So Relatable
We know this not because we can see it on television – which we absolutely can – but because her team at work is the most adorable. She’s got some of the best staff bios on her website. For example, she lists her office manager, Deborah Bennet as the Girl Friday and Office Manager, so we imagine she’s a blast. She also has a photo of the most adorable dog, Cooper, and he’s employed as the head greeter. We so want to just hang out in her office for fun.
9. She’s Insanely Private
She might have a business, a reality show, and the most fabulous personality, but she’s good about keeping her life to herself. She’s not trying to share everything with everyone, and we appreciate that. What we really appreciate, however, is that she’s skilled at making you feel as if you’ve known her your entire life when, in reality, you know next to nothing about her at all.
10. She’s Willing to Work Anywhere
She specializes in working in the Greater Boston and New England area, but she’s not against taking a job anywhere her clients may need her. We do have a feeling that she probably won’t take on just any old job anywhere in the world, but if it speaks to her…well, she just might.