Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meredith Koop

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meredith Koop

17 seconds ago

When Meredith Koop began her career as a fashion designer, she never could have imagined where he keen sense of style would take her. During the Obama administration, Koop worked as Michelle Obama’s fashion advisor. Recently, Koop continued to work with the former first lady as Michelle prepared to go on tour to promote her best selling book, Becoming. Now that Meredith is slowly starting to come from behind the scenes, lots of people are interested in knowing more about her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Meredith Koop.

1. She’s From Missouri

Meredith currently lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend. However, there was once a time when New York City seemed like a world away for Meredith. She was born and raised in Missouri. Although she loves where she’s from, she came to realize that she would have to move away in order to get the best opportunities.

2. Michelle Obama Speaks Highly Of Her

Being responsible for the first lady’s look certainly isn’t an easy task, but it’s what that Meredith Koop handled with the utmost poise. Michelle Obama speaks very highly of Koop and says, “I am so grateful for Meredith’s passion, dedication, and extraordinary talent”. She also added, “I am impressed by Meredith’s ability to think not only about fashion but also the moment and the message”.

3. She Started A Clothing Line

Styling someone in others people’s clothes is one thing, but being about to create looks using your own  clothes is priceless. I’m thinking of/ Meredith loves putting her creativity abilities to the test and recently released a clothing line with New Office under the fashion house Cuyana.

4. She’s Always Been An Outsider

Due to her work with Michelle Obama, Meredith has been receiving a lot of attention. It’s almost hard to believe that all of this is still somewhat new to her. Meredith describes herself as an “outsider” and says she has always felt like one. However, she believes that this quality makes her much more approachable for people who feel intimidated by fashion.

5. She Used To Work In Retail

Long before Meredith was planning the perfect outfits for the first lady, she was working retail as a sales associate at a boutique in Chicago. Although the job wasn’t glamorous, it played a very important role in her life. In fact, she was working at the boutique when she initially met Michelle Obama.

6. She Went To Vanderbilt

Meredith attended Vanderbilt University in Tennessee where she earned a bachelor’s degree and was a member of a sorority called Beta Tau. It’s unclear what Meredith majored in during her time in college. She moved to Chicago after graduation and lived with her sister while trying to figure out her next move.

7. She Wanted To Be A Dancer

Even though Meredith clearly has a passion for fashion, he goal wasn’t always to work in the fashion industry. Instead, she hoped to one day become a professional dancer. However, Meredith’s life is proof that when one door closes, another one really does open. Sure, she never had a career in dance, but things still managed to turn out well for her.

8. She Knows How To Send Messages Through Outfits

Meredith understands that there’s much more to being a style than just putting nice outfits together. She truly understands the power of clothing and the different messages certain styles can send. Her ability to communicate through clothing was instrumental in helping Michelle Obama craft a positive public image. Meredith says, “You have to celebrate fashion but also be aware of the message people are going to take away. Fashion can bolster communications in the best-case scenario, or be a silent partner, or actually distract.”

9. She’s Working On A TV Show

Meredith has already accomplished so many great things. Still, it looks like the best has yet to come. She has big plans for the future, and one of those plans includes a TV show. The series will focus on how fashion trends reflect the culture of the times.

10. She Doesn’t Want To Style People Ever

Being a stylist has helped Meredith reach heights she never could have dreamed of. But as much as she loves styling, it’s not something she plans to do forever. She told The New York Times, “I don’t want to be styling people in five years. It’s not really a business you can scale, because in the end, I have to be there.”


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

A Canceled Swamp Thing TV Show is Now Coming to The CW
American Horror Story: 1984
An American Horror Story Spinoff Series is Happening on FX
What We Learned from The 13 Reasons Why Season 4 Teaser Trailer
What We Learned From The 100 Season 7 Trailer
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on the Criterion Channel in May 2020
Matthew Lillard Wants to Play Stu Again in Scream 5
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Shudder in May 2020
Ace Ventua
Can You Imagine if Whoopi Goldberg Played Ace Ventura?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Meredith Koop
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Chunseo
Chris Pratt Finally Plays Indiana Jones in New Deepfake Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zandy Reich
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft