10 Things You Didn’t Know About Myles Grier

Myles Grier is a film, television and stage actor with a diverse and eclectic background spanning the arts and academia. Myles is most known for his guest appearances on FOX’s Lethal Weapon, FreeForm’s The Fosters, NBC’s Aquarius, ABC’s Agent Carter, NBC’s Game of Silence, & more. Learn more about Myles below…
1. Myles Wanted To Be A Singer Before An Actor
Myles wanted to be a singer before getting bit by the acting bug. In the sixth grade, he had the opportunity to audition for a boy group led by the R&B singer Lloyd, called N-Toon, but after realizing he wasn’t fond of his own voice, he didn’t pursue that path. Deciding to put his hyper energy into his school Drama club, Myles fell in love with the craft of theatre and never stopped.
2. He Booked His First Commercial On His Own
Myles started his acting career at the age of 13 in Atlanta, GA. His first commercial wasn’t booked through his agent at the age of 15. He went to an open call audition announced at his performing arts high school, and he was ultimately cast as the principal in his first regional commercial for ‘Kool Smiles’ Dental Care.
3. Myles And Donald Glover Graduated From The Same High School
If you’re wondering why he’s so comfortable writing, directing, producing, and starring in his own projects, like his latest short film “Remember To Breathe In The Dark” on his YouTube channel, MylesGrierTV, here’s a clue. Myles graduated from DeKalb School of the Arts Performing Arts high school in Atlanta, GA as a theatre and mass media double major, with a minor in Visual Arts. Donald ‘Childish Gambino’ Glover is older than him, but they both were trained and graduated from the same performing arts high school.
4. He’s Half Nigerian
Although Myles was born in Atlanta, GA – his mother was born in Lagos, Nigeria, and spent many years in London, England. His father was born and raised in Decatur, GA.
5. Myles Is A Member Of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated
Myles graduated from Valdosta State University in the city of Valdosta, Georgia. While there, he joined the Mu Omicron chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in Fall 2008.
6. He Grew Up With A Stutter
Like many great public figures, Myles had his personal challenges he had to face and manage in order to work professionally in the entertainment industry. He grew up with speech impediments such as slurring and a light stutter, which he says he has been able to manage confidently, thanks to all the voice and diction training from his theatre experience. He dedicated his short film, ‘Remember To Breathe In The Dark’ to those who have speech impediments because he knows what it’s like to be insecure on a daily basis about speaking in public.
7. Myles Was Once The Stand-In For Chris Rock
Myles has many years of experience being behind the camera as much as in front of it. In 2011, he was an Extras Casting Assistant on the movie “What To Expect When You’re Expecting.” While searching for stand-ins for the lead cast, the Extras Casting Director knew Myles was an actor and asked him if he would want to be a stand-in for Chris Rock. Not having real film set experience and willing to learn as much as he can, he agreed to the gig.
8. He Worked On The Crew For NBC’s ‘The Voice
When most people move across the country to pursue their dreams, they have a variety of options for survival jobs. Myles moved to Hollywood with a gig lined up working as a production assistant to the Casting Producers for NBC’s Emmy-winning singing competition, The Voice. He worked with the show casting producers when they scouted in Atlanta, GA, and requested to be on their Los Angeles crew list when they scout in Los Angeles. The coordinator agreed to him being on the crew list, and Myles took a flight to Los Angeles the night before the work date, making his official move to Hollywood. He later was hired as a production assistant for the contestant department and supported the contestants of the hit series for four years, seasons 3 through 11. His department managers were supportive of his acting endeavors and allowed him to go to auditions while working.
9. Myles Took A Break From Acting For A Year
After the untimely death of his father in 2017, he took a break from acting to be with his family in Atlanta. He also spent the year honing his writing, producing, and business skills assisting producers in 2018, with the most notable producer being Academy-Award winning producer, Lee Daniels.
10. He’s Also A Filmmaker
Having ten years of experience in TV/film production, including working as a casting associate, talent agent assistant, production assistant, and executive assistant, Myles has begun to write, direct, and produce his content. He works as the Executive Creative Director and Producer at the studio house, The Artistic Standard. Myles also started his own YouTube channel, MylesGrierTV, to release creative content. He recently released an inspirational, vulnerable short film, ‘Remember To Breathe In The Dark,’ dedicated to his father, those who have lost a parent or loved one, and those who have a speech impediment.
*Main head-shot image: Photographer credit: AndrewWofford