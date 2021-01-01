Nathan Blair may only be a teenager, but he is already wise beyond his years. The multi-talented up and coming star is ready to make a huge impact on the entertainment industry, and he’s well on his way to doing just that. He recently got a major break when he was cast as Wild Card in the new Netflix movie, We Can Be Heroes. The opportunity has given him the chance to share his talent with a large audience, and people are really loving what they say. With what he’s shown everyone so far, we have a good feeling that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Nathan in the years to come. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Nathan Blair.
1. He Speaks French
Nathan was born and raised in the United States, but his mother is French Canadian. He told Just Jared Jr. “Since my mom is French-Canadian, she wanted me to learn to speak French. So from pre-K through 5th grade, I attended a full-immersion French school in Los Angeles.”
2. He Is A Director
Acting is what has been getting Nathan the most attention, but he also has dreams of becoming a filmmaker. Although he doesn’t have any official directing credits listed on his IMDB page, he has made some short projects. He is also in film school to help further develop his skills.
3. He Would Love To Be A Guest Star On The Mandalorian
Nathan is extremely thankful for all of the opportunities he’s had so far in his career, but there is one project he would love to get the opportunity to work on. During his interview with We Are Entertainment News he said, “If I could guest star on any show or play a new recurring character, it would be a Star Wars show like the Mandalorian. Star Wars has been a huge part of my childhood and if I could contribute to that universe in some way, it would be an amazing experience.”
4. He Loves To Draw
Everybody needs a hobby that helps them relax. For Nathan, drawing is one of those hobbies. When he has time off from work he loves to spend it drawing cool pictures. Some of the images he’s sketched include dinosaurs and cartoon characters. Sometimes he even shares his creations with his followers on Instagram.
5. He Is A Musician
Nathan is the type of person who can do a little bit of everything. In addition to acting, directing, and drawing he is also a talented musician. He loves learning how to play covers of popular songs, but he also knows how to do this own thing. In fact, he even likes to compose his own songs for his short film projects. There’s no word on whether or not he plans to release an album.
6. He Enjoys Connecting With His Fans
Building a strong relationship with fans is something that many celebrities tend to overlook, but Nathan already understands just how important it is. He loves using social media as a way to connect with his fans. He has even been known to share some of their fan art.
7. He Is An Animal Lover
There’s dog people, there’s cat people, and then there’s Nathan. Nathan has an overall love for animals and he doesn’t discriminate. While talking to Just Jared Jr. he revealed that he has several pets including a bird, cats, a fish, and a bearded dragon.
8. The 80s Are His Favorite Decade
Nathan was born in the 2000s which means that he wasn’t even a thought during the 80s. Still, however, the legendary decade continues to be his favorite. He loves everything about the 80s – especially the music. Many will be surprised to know that he actually collects old Walkmans.
9. He Is Close With His We Can Be Heroes Cast Mates
Most people spend more time with their co-workers than they do with anyone else, so it’s always nice when people can form genuine bonds. Nathan was lucky to find that with his cast mates from We Can Be Heroes. All of the actors got along well and spent a lot of time together even when they weren’t filming.
10. He Likes To Spend Time Outdoors
Nathan may be on his way to becoming a big star, but at the end of the day he’s still just a ‘regular’ person who enjoys the simple things in life. Nathan loves to spend as much time outdoors as he can and he likes to do things like go camping, off-roading, and fishing.