The year 2020 has been full of surprises, and many of them have been of the less than pleasant variety. Fortunately, for Sadie Soverall, he 2020 has one very major bright spot. She has been getting a lot of attention thanks to her role in the upcoming Netflix series, Fate: The Winx Sage. The show is a live action adaption of the animated series Winx Club which aired on Nickelodeon. In addition to Sadie, the cast consists of other young and talented stars who are all looking to make names for themselves. The series is scheduled to be released in 2021 and there are a lot of people who are looking forward to it. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Sadie Soverall.
1. Fate: The Winx Saga Is Only Her Second On Screen Appearance
Sadie is the true definition of a newcomer. Although she has probably been putting in lots of work for the last couple years, her role in Winx is only her second on screen appearance. She made her on screen debut in 2019 in the movie Rose Plays Julie in which she played Eva.
2. She Loves Music
Acting isn’t the only area of the arts that Sadie has lots of love and appreciation for. She’s also a big music fan and she loves attended live shows whenever she gets the chance. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put a stop to almost all major concerts and music festivals.
3. She Is Signed To A Management Agency
There are lots of people in the entertainment industry who prefer to try to do things on their own, but the truth is that team work really does make the dream work. In order to give herself the best chance at success, Sadie decided to sign to the London-based management agency, Waring and McKenna.
4. She Has A Surprisingly Large Social Media Following
Sadie may not have influencer level numbers, but her number of social media followers is certainly impressive for someone who is this early in her career. At the moment, she has over 7,000 followers on Instagram and that number is likely to grow as she continues on in her career.
5. She Enjoys The Outdoors
Sadie’s star may be on the rise, but it doesn’t look like she has any plans on acting Hollywood. She enjoys the simple things in life and one of those things is spending time outdoors. She appreciates the beauty of nature and she loves doing things like hiking and swimming.
6. She Is A Private Person
There are some people in the entertainment industry who love to put their entire lives on display, but so far Sadie doesn’t seem like that kind of person. She hasn’t done many interviews yet and she seems to enjoy keeping her personal life to herself. Of course, this could change as she gets further into career. As the show gets closer to its release date we’ll probably see and hear a lot more from Sadie.
7. She Is Passionate About Social Justice
Sadie may be young, but she already has a strong sense of who she is and she isn’t afraid to stand up for the things she believes in. She has used her social media presence to show her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement and the overall fight to end racism.
8. She Loves To Travel
Sadie was born and raised in England which is where she still lives today, but she’s also a woman of the world. She loves traveling and has gotten the chance to do it pretty frequently. Some of the countries she’s been able to visit include Thailand, Ireland, the Czech Republic, and France.
9. She Is Friends With Her Winx Cast Mates
Most people would agree that they don’t go to work to make friends, but it’s always nice when you can form a friendship with the people you work with. Sadie has been fortunate to build a genuine connection with her cast members from Fate: The Winx Saga. She has posted several photos with them on Instagram and they all seem to enjoy spending time together.
10. She Is Not Afraid To Try New Things
Some people prefer to play it safe when it comes to how they like to live their lives, but Sadie doesn’t mind living a little on the wild side. She loves to take chances and have as many new experiences as she can. This kind of quality definitely comes in handy in a career as an actress because there are going to be countless times where Sadie is asked to step outside of her comfort zone.