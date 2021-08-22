10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sarah Rice

Sarah Rice is a famous face because she’s been on reality television. She’s been part of “The Challenge,” which has a massive fan base. As a result of her time competing on the show, she also has a huge fan base. She’s been in the spotlight for some time, and her fans want to know more about her after she left a long-lasting impression following her time on reality television. Why? She won more than once while competing, and now the world wants to know who this winner is and what she brings to the table.
1. She is a Podcast Host
She is not just a reality star. She’s also a podcast host. She and her friend, Susie Meister, made the decision to launch their own podcast. They call is “Brain Candy,” and they spend their time chatting with guests, with one another, and with the rest of the world. She enjoys the time she spends on the podcast.
2. She is Divorced
She was not divorced the first time the world got to know her. Sadly, she made the difficult announcement that her marriage did not work out for her and her husband back in 2019. They made the decision together to end their marriage, and she was hopeful the world would respect her privacy in her difficult new beginning.
3. She is an 80s Kid
Rice is an 80s baby all the way. She was born on February 25, 1986, which makes her 35 as of 2021. She got to grow up in a very cool time. Most kids born these days do not know what a great time it was to grow up in the 80s and 90s. Life was simpler. Life was good. Life was easy without the internet, without parents who were constantly connected to work 24-hours a day, and without the world watching your every move. It was good times.
4. She’s From California
She’s a woman who grew up in a big city. The general consensus is that most people either love San Francisco or they hate it. Having never lived there but having spent ample time in the city, I love it. Of course, I never had to deal with the traffic and the crowds in my everyday life.
5. She Won and She Lost
When she was on “The Challenge: Rivals III,” she was partnered with a man by the name of Johnny Bananas. The two had a history of competing and they didn’t have the best of friendships – hence the rival part. The duo won, but they also had their own point calculations. The twist during that season was that out of the two people in the winning duo, points were calculated. The person with the most points got to make the decision whether they would split the prize money or only one of them would get it. Johnny Bananas had more points than she did in the end, and he chose not to share the money with the teammate who helped him win. She lost all that money, and she was not happy.
6. She Would Do Things Differently
Had she known her partner would double-cross her and do that to her, she would have done things differently on her own. She says she would have sat down right in front of the finish line rather than crossing it had she known he would take the money for himself.
7. She Won’t Come Back
One thing she has made very clear is that she’s not interested in coming back to compete on reality television. We imagine it did leave a sour taste in her mouth to work so hard for something and have it taken from her by her teammate. She chose not to come back, and she’s been adamant with fans she will not come back.
8. She is Private
She’s a woman who is relatively private. She’s online and she shares her life with her fans, but never so much so that we really know what is up with her. She doesn’t discuss things often with the world, and she tends to stay in her own lane.
9. Her Partner Mocked Her
After they won as a team and then Johnny Bananas took all the money for himself, he did a cruel thing. He sent her a gift card to a restaurant and told her that whatever she orders is on him. It was unkind, unnecessary, and something that is a little immature.
10. She is Crafty
In addition to her work on the podcast she cohosts, she also has a very artistic side. She makes crafts and she sells them on Etsy. She also does some custom illustrations that she sells online. Her work is talented.