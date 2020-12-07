Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tanner Gomes

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tanner Gomes

3 seconds ago

Like most people, Tanner Gomes was full of nerves when he stepped on stage to perform on The Voice for the first time. Quickly, however, it became clear that he had no reason to be nervous. His talents caught the attention of three of the four judges and Tanner had the option to choose which team he wanted to be on. He decided to go with Team Kelly and he’s been doing his thing ever since. His unique but familiar sound has proven to be just what people want to hear. Not only have the judges been impressed with what he can do, but the viewers at home have also been loving his performances. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Tanner Gomes from The Voice.

1. Music Has Always Given Him A Sense Of Comfort

Things in life haven’t always been easy for Tanner. When he was younger, his mother became addicted to opioids after being involved in a serious car accident. Tanner learned to lean on music as a way to help him copy with the things he was dealing with. Even when things got better for Tanner, music continued to be something he could lean on during the ups and downs.

2. He’s An Arizona Native

Tanner was born and raised in Arizona and it was there where he first developed and nurtured his passion for music. Once he decided that he wanted to get serious about pursuing a career in country music, he decided to relocate to the Nashville area where he lives today.

3. He Loves Spending Time Outdoors

The whole cowboy look isn’t just an act for Tanner, he is truly a country boy to his core. Needless to say, he loves spending as much time out in nature as he can. Some of his favorite outdoor activities including hiking, fishing, and of course, walking his beloved dog.

4. He’s Released Original Music

Tanner has been grinding hard to make a name for himself in the music industry. He released an EP or original music a few years ago, but unfortunately it has since been removed from streaming services. The good news is that he will likely put out more music in the future.

5. He’s A Big Garth Brooks Fan

Every creative person has at least one person who has inspired them along the way, and Garth Brooks is one of those people for Tanner. He has looked up to the country legend for years and it’s easy to see why. Garth Brooks is one of the the most successful artists of all time and he has played a big role in helping country music become more mainstream.

6. He’s A Champion Level Karaoke Performer

Although The Voice may be the first time Tanner is appearing on a big competition show, it certainly isn’t his first time being part of a big competition. He has done several karaoke competitions over the years and won the Karaoke World Championship in Las Vegas back in 2012.

7. He’s In A Relationship

Now that Tanner has made his way to a major stage, there are probably lots of people are have already given him a spot on their crush list. Tanner, however, is happily spoken for. He has been in a relationship with Boston based news anchor Madeline Hunt for the last several years.

8. He Was In A Band

Tanner’s solo career is his main focus at the moment, but there was a time when he performed as a member of a band. Several years ago, he did several performances under the name “The Tanner Gomes Band”. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to locate much group on the band other than this old performance.

9. He Has A YouTube Channel

When you’re an up and coming artist it’s important to try to get yourself out there in as many ways as possible. Tanner has worked hard to build a strong social media presence which includes a YouTube channel. He hasn’t posted any new content on the channel in in two years. Even though it only has 331 subscribers, his channel has gotten more than 21,000 total views.

10. He Enjoys Interacting With His Supporters

Having a strong relationship with fans is an important component to a successful career as an entertainer. This is something Tanner isn’t taking for granted. He is incredibly thankful for all of the people who have shown him love and he likes to use social media to interact with his fans. If you give him a shoutout on Twitter, there’s a good chance he will respond.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

How the Show Station 19 Has Evolved Since Season 1
High School Football Player Tackles Referee: Yes, For Real
The Five Best “Last Second Save” Moments in Movies
Five TV Shows That Have Done an Excellent Job Incorporating COVID
Five Things Boxing Movies Get Wrong about Boxing
Gremlins gizmo
Five Original Movie Scripts We Wish We’d Have Gotten to See
Why Shuri Should Not Replace T’Challa As The Black Panther
It’s Hard for Us to Picture Channing Tatum in a Monster Movie
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tanner Gomes
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kshitij Prasad
That Actor Whose Name You Forgot: Barry Shabaka
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Hamish Linklater
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
What We Learned from The Batman: Three Jokers Trailer
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5