Become a professional actor certainly isn’t an easy thing to do. In reality, only very few people will actually make it into the industry. Tom Blyth feels blessed to be one of them. The young actor has been making a name for himself over the last few years and he’s well on his way to becoming a major star. Unlike many, Tom was fortunate to land a major opportunity early in his career when he was cast in the movie Benediction. Tom got another great opportunity when he landed a role in a TV series called The Gilded Age. While his resume isn’t very long just yet, there’s a very good chance that it will be in the future. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Tom Blyth.
1. He’s British
Tom was born and raised in Nottingham and he is very proud of his British roots. While England entertainment scene, Tom made the decision to move to the United States to pursue his acting career. So far, the decision has paid off well for him. These days, he is living in the New York City area.
2. He Studied At Juilliard
Tom is a formally trained actor who studied at the world-famous Juilliard School. During an interview with Left Lion, Tom said, “I looked around, applied to UK schools like RADA and all the usual ones. I got into a couple of those UK schools, but, while I was doing that, I also couldn’t get my mind off Juilliard which is the school I’d read about when I was a kid and I knew that some of my favourite actors like Oscar Isaac and Adam Driver went there.”
3. He Loves Dogs
There’s always something heartwarming about finding out that a person is an animal lover. All of the dog people out there will be pleased to know that Tom is a very proud member of team dog. He has an adorable dog of his own that has made a few appearances on his Instagram profile.
4. His Father Worked In The Entertainment Industry
Tom isn’t the first person in his family to be drawn to the excitement of the entertainment business. His father, Gavin, was a producer for popular UK productions such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale. Tom credits his father with helping him develop an interest in acting. Sadly, Tom was just 14-years-old when his father passed away.
5. He Appreciates His Privacy
There are plenty of celebrities who love sharing their every move with the public, but Tom Blyth isn’t one of them. On the contrary, Tom actually appears to be the kind of actor who only enjoys being in the spotlight when it’s necessary. Overall, he seems to really like his privacy and he hasn’t shared too many details about his personal life.
6. He Likes To Stay Active
Regular exercise is a great way for people to not only stay in good physical shape but to maintain their mental health as well. Tom may not be the kind of person who likes to spend hours in the gym every day, but he does like to get a good sweat in. He enjoys staying active by doing things such as rock climbing and cycling.
7. Family Is Important To Him
Losing a loved one is never an easy thing to deal with, but Tom and his family have managed to do a good job of sticking together in the years since his father’s death. Tom is a very family-oriented person and he loves spending time with his loved ones whenever he gets the chance.
8. He Loves Theater
At this point in his career, most people are familiar with Tom for the work he’s done on the screen. However, he also loves theater and the stage will always be special to him. While talking to Left Lion, Tom said, ” I would love to get back on a stage and do some live performances.”
9. He Hopes To Do More Independent Films
In addition to theater, Tom has always had a love for independent films. As his career progresses, he hopes to do more independent movies in the United States. While these projects tend to pay less than bigger films, they often allow actors to have a little more creative freedom.
10. He Likes To Go To The Movies
Many of the actors we’ve written about have shared that they don’t like to watch movies and shows during their free time. To put it simply, watching things reminds them too much of work and they’d prefer to use their time off doing something else. Tom, however, has always been a fan of cinema and he enjoys going to the movies.