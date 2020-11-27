Have you ever wondered if you’d be able to survive out in wilderness without any of the modern comforts you’re used to? Apparently, there are at least a handful of people who have, and they’re the cast of Discovery’s new series, 100 Days Wild. The cast members are lead by survivalists Jennifer and Andrew who have been living off the grid for the last five years. They have been on the search for other people interested in the lifestyle so they can all work together to build a self-sustaining community. The show follows the group on their journey which, as you can guess, has more than its share of difficult moments. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about 100 Days Wild.
1. The Show Takes Place In Alaska
There’s no better place to put your survival skills to the test than in the middle of nowhere in Alaska. With that being said, that’s exactly what the cast of 100 Days Wild did. The show was filmed in the Tanana Valley which is a largely unexplored and very remote area in Alaska.
2. Jennifer And Andrew Are The Only Cast Members Who Know Each Other
One of the things that makes the show so unique is the fact that the cast members are strangers. Other than Jennifer and Andrew, none of the people have ever met each other before. Usually, when your livelihood is on the line, you want to be around people you know and trust. Not having that familiarity definitely adds an interesting dynamic to the show.
3. The Cast Is Very Diverse
Not only are the cast members on the show strangers, but they come from a variety of backgrounds and levels of experience when it comes to living out in the wild. For example, one cast member is a homesteader while another sells sports equipment. Adam Frye, a cast member who is originally from Virginia, has spent much of his life living out in the woods.
4. There Is Help On Standby In Case Of An Emergency
100 Days Wild isn’t scripted and it appears that cast members were truly left to their own devices. According to The Cinemaholic, however, “There are emergency evacuation plans and teams on standby to lend a hand if the participants run into any emergency situation.”
5. The Elements Of Nature Aren’t The Only Thing They Need To Survive
The weather alone makes it nearly impossible to survive in the Tanana Valley. Combine that with the fact that the cast is their during the winter and the fact that they don’t know each other, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster. In addition to dealing with the harsh temperatures, the cast members also have to deal with each other, and the latter might just prove to be even more challenging.
6. The Cast Has 100 Days To Build Their Community
You may have been able to guess this one by the name of the show, but the 100 days in the title represent the amount of time the cast has to get their community up and running. While that may sound like a lot of time, it might just prove to be too little for the cast.
7. The Show Was Filmed In 2019
In all honestly, being stuck in the Alaskan wilderness is probably a safe place to be during the pandemic. However, the show was filmed before COVID-19. A Facebook post from cast member, Christine McGuigan, says “Last fall I was gone for a few months, my first time in Alaska doing this Discovery TV series that starts next week. Feels surreal to watch the trailer and remember actually being there. Regardless of how it turns out, this experience was possibly the best decision I’ve ever made and has started a whole new and exciting chapter in my life, I feel I am exactly where I’m meant to be, and for that I am so grateful.”
8. You’ll Have To Wait Until The End Of The Season To See How The Community Turned Out
As you can see from #7, Christine didn’t share any information on whether or not the community was successful, and it looks like no spoilers have been leaked yet. People who are interested in seeing the outcome will have to tune in and see what happens. But the wording in Christine’s Facebook posts suggests that even if the community did turn out to be successful, she no longer lives there.
9. The Show Will Have Some Educational Aspects
If you’ve ever been curious about exactly how people survive such harsh conditions, 100 Days Wild will give you some insight into that. Although the purpose of the show is more-so to entertain than educate, viewers will still learn some pretty cool things in the process.
10. This Isn’t Discovery’s First Show About Surviving In Remote Alaska
The cast of 100 Days Wild certainly aren’t the first people to attempt to survive in a remote area of Alaska. They also aren’t the first people to be featured in a Discovery show about it. In 2015, Discovery debuted a show called The Last Alaskans which had a somewhat similar concept. The show has since been canceled.