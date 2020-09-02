10 Things You Didn’t Know about 16 And Recovering

Being a teenager is a difficult time for lots of people. Not only do teens have to deal with constant peer pressure and the ups and downs of puberty, they’re also trying to figure themselves out and get a deeper understanding of who they are and what they like. However, for the teens on MTV’s new show, 16 and Recovering, struggling with addiction is also a part of their reality. The show takes an intimate look at what it’s like to be dealing with an addiction as a teen, and what that also means for the people who are closest to them. Whether you’re a teen yourself or have a teen in your life, this series has something to teach everyone. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about the MTV docuseries, 16 And Recovering.
1. The Show Was Filmed In Massachusetts
Like MTV’s 16 and Pregnant franchise, 16 and Recovering also follows a group of teenagers. However, instead of filming teens from different parts of the country, everybody on 16 and Recovering lives in the Boston area. Additionally, all cast members attend the same high school.
2. There Will Be Four Episodes
16 and Recovering is a four part mini series with the first episode airing on September 1, 2020. The show will come on Tuesdays at 9pm EST immediately following Teen Mom. Although there aren’t very many episodes, the creators still did a great job of handling the docuseries with care and attention.
3. The Students Attend A High School Specifically For Teens With Addiction
The cast members on the show attend a high school in Beverly, MA called Northshort Recovery High School. The school is strictly for teens and young adults who are struggling with addiction. Recovery High was founded by its current principal, Michelle Lipinski. She said, “I founded Recovery High School because I started seeing the face of my students change. These children, in their worst day, come here. That doesn’t happen in regular schools. They just disappear.”
4. The Show Is Also In Honor Of National Recovery Month
Deciding to debut the series on September 1 is significant because September is National Recovery Month. According to its website, National Recovery Month has been observed for over 30 years and “is a national observance held every September to educate Americans that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives.”
5. The Show Could Eventually Become A Full Length Series
Even though the current season of 16 and Recovering is only a four part miniseries, there could be a chance that the show becomes a full length series. MTV hasn’t said anything regarding this, but if 16 and Recovering is well received the network could eventually turn it into a huge franchise like 16 and Pregnant.
6. The Show Also Has A Website With Resources
In addition to the show, MTV has also started a website called 16andrecovering.com. At the moment, the website doesn’t feature much content, but eventually it will contain educational resources as well as contact information for recovery hotlines and counseling services.
7. The Show Will Have Positive Moments
Recovery is a very heavy subject, and the realities of addiction can be devastating. However, the show won’t solely focus on the hardships the students face. In many ways, it will also show how these teens are just like every other person their age which is what makes the overall message so important.
8. Principal, Michelle Lipinski, Hopes The Show Will Spark Conversations
Numbers surrounding teenage drug and alcohol use continue to rise, but unfortunately, it’s not something that many people feel comfortable talking about. Since the topic is often considered taboo, many teens and their families end up suffering in silence. Michelle Lipinski hopes that 16 and Recovery will help open up the doors for those tough conversations to be had.
9. Everyone Probably Won’t Be 16
Despite the name being 16 and Recovery, there’s a very good chance that not everyone featured on the show will be 16. Although we don’t have information on the entire case yet, it will probably be similar to 16 and Pregnant in the sense that some cast members will likely be a little older than 16.
10. The Show Was Filmed Over The Course Of A Year
Gathering the stories for 16 and Recovery wasn’t a quick or easy process. The show’s executive director and producer, Steve Liss, said, “It was a year. Occasionally, we would take time off … because we needed some time off — days off, not weeks off. Sometimes you had to use your judgement, because I would think that [the cast] would need a break from the camera. It’s a matter of sensitivity.”