Home
TV News
20 Fall TV Shows that We’re Excited to Binge-Watch

20 Fall TV Shows that We’re Excited to Binge-Watch

57 seconds ago

Are you looking for TV shows to binge-watch this fall? The fall season brings with it cold nights, some stress, a runny nose, colds, but most of all, the need to curl up on your couch and watch your favorite shows for hours. There’s plenty of content to choose from. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a curated list of some of the best TV shows you can watch on Netflix for a light-hearted, feel-good screen time. Let’s get to it!

1. Happy Endings

Watched New Girl, Friends, and Community? Happy Endings is one of the best in the zany comedy genres. It follows a group of friends sticking it out for each other after one of their friend’s partners leaves them at the altar.

2. Outlander

Well, apart from its steamy scenes, you’ll love the show for other great reasons too. Just a few of them: high-stakes drama, lovely costumes, and tense battle scenes.

3. Kim’s Convenience

Centered on a Korean Canadian family running a convenience store in Toronto, this comedy hits critics and fans alike. It has a sharp dialogue with relatable family dynamics and cutting humor.

4. New Girl

Have you missed hanging out with Nick Schmidt, Jess, and the gang? Well, you can spend quality time with these lovable roommates on Netflix. The show is a combination of comedy and drama, with the cast deals with relationship issues and their careers.

5. Grey’s Anatomy

Although this medical procedure is crazy, there’s just something soothing about watching them. Maybe it’s because of the narration by Ellen Pompeo. Maybe Patrick Dempsey’s face is interesting to look at. Either way, you’ll enjoy watching this show for more than six hours in one sitting. Good thing you have 16 seasons available.

6. Arrested Development

Jason Bateman (Michael Bluth) reluctantly steps up to manage his dysfunctional family and handle his father’s real estate business. It was after his dad went to prison. You’re probably better placed by sticking with the original run even though in 2013, the show had a resurgence.

7. Gilmore Girls

The mother-daughter duo shenanigans never get old. And the fact that after you finish watching the original series, there is a four-episode revival. Pro tip: Have some popcorn as you enjoy your favorite show. It will make your binge-watching session worth the while.

8. How to Get Away with Murder

Award-winning actress Viola Davis portrayed professor Annalise Keating. She teaches her law students how to bury bodies and bend the law. It’s shocking, bloody, soapy, and twisty. It’s everything you’d expect in Shondaland drama.

9. Atypical

The movie is a story about a teenage boy living with autism spectrum. It takes us through the navigating teen romance, which has since grown into a beloved family drama about the Gardner family.

10. The Politician

The Politician features an all-star cast, including Zooey Deschanel, Ben Platt, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Platt has to conquer his high school politics before pursuing his ambitions of becoming president of the United States one day.

11. Love is Blind

If you’re wondering why everybody in February 2020 was talking about Love is Blind, this is because the series is arguably Netflix’s best. In the series, singles go on several dates and do not see the other person. Some of them find love which leads to marriage.

12. Dead to Me

This Netflix original comes with a mix of drama, comedy, and thrill. Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate play women who get to know each other at a grief support group and create some friendship. The show is a fun but emotional ride.

13. The Crown

We see Olivia Colman, an Oscar winner, when she played Queen Elizabeth II in the show’s fourth season. Plus, you get to enjoy the story of Princess Diana. She struggles with her place in the royal family and her marriage.

14. You

Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey is creepier in this series. The show is about a bookstore clerk who begins to stalk a lady he’s dating. The show’s twists and turns are a rollercoaster ride.

15. The Haunting of Bly Manor

The Haunting of Bly Manor tells a story about love and loss and the traumas that weigh us down. The follow-up to The Haunting of Hill House has the same actors and a story as layered as the predecessor.

16. Grace and Frankie

Icons Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda form an unlikely friendship after their husbands (Sam Waterson and Martin Sheen) walk out of them for each other. And the husbands are planning to marry each other.

17. Sex Education

Imagine if you had to go through high school with your mom as a sex therapist. This British comedy/drama captures the awkwardness of that life. You can binge-watch the two available seasons as you wait for the third one that just got renewed.

18. Who Killed Sara?

The mystery thriller follows Manolo Cardona’s (Alex Guzman’s) investigation about his sister’s death which he got wrongly convicted for. It may be one of your wildest rides yet on Netflix.

19. Bridgerton

Bridgerton – a series produced by Shonda Rhimes, delivers to you all the hot scenes, romance, and drama in one piece.

20. The Haunting of Hill House

The series follows a story from a novel by Shirley Jackson with the same name. It shows the lives of a family remembering the things that happened in their childhood haunted house. You may need to watch this one with the lights on.

About The Author

Whitney Teal
More from this Author

Whitney has been a freelance writer and editor since September 2014 to date specializing in content strategy and social media leadership. She provides content ranging from website building and developing an editorial strategy. She is a word finesser, and her work has been featured in more than 40 publications, and she has been called a “ word wizard,” all thanks to her extensive writing experience.


Related Posts

Add Comment

20 Fall TV Shows that We’re Excited to Binge-Watch
Palia Is an Ambitious Farming Simulator Being Developed
Heels: Cheap Heat Recap
Why Meredith Grey is The Best Character on Grey’s Anatomy
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay Pays Tribute To The Sundance Film Festival
Ranking Russell Crowe’s 10 Most Iconic Characters
Five R&B Singers That Deserve Movie Biopics
Fargo
No Country For Old Men vs. Fargo: Which Coen Brothers Film Is Better?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Andrea Cortés
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Deacon Reese Phillippe
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Isabel Johnson
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nakia Renee
Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Most Iconic Ninjutsus In Naruto
Saint Seiya: The Four Knights Ranked From Strongest to Weakest
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Legendary Anime Evangelion Finishes its Rebuild
10 Dark and Disturbing Facts About Naruto
Palia Is an Ambitious Farming Simulator Being Developed
Five Things You Need to Know About Call of Duty: Vanguard
The Top Five Bad Video Game Habits
10 Video Games That Were Released On Three Console Generations