10 Things You Didn’t Know about “$50K Three Ways”

When a homeowner wants to makeover their home, they have to spend some money to do it. Some people decide they want to renovate because they are living in a home that’s outdated or simply not their style. Some buy a fixer-upper that needs a little TLC. Some want to sell and move, but they know they cannot ask top dollar without first spending a little money to make their home more appealing. Whatever the reason, HGTV has a new show that brings homeowners looking to renovate their homes into contact with a famous designer who helps them make the very best choices. The show is called $50k Three Ways and we have everything you need to know about the show right here.
1. Tiffany Brooks is the Host
She is one of the best, and the fact that she has been in business as a designer for well over a decade helps tremendously. She’s insanely talented. She’s someone who has been on television before, and her eye for design is uniquely creative. She’s got what it takes to make this possible.
2. It is Based in Chicago
This show is based in Chicago, which means that you must live in or around the city to apply. The show can take care of your house if you meet the requirements, but one of those is to live in the area. It’s common in design shows of this nature for the base to be in just one city.
3. Brooks is An HGTV Competition Winner
Tiffany Brooks has been on television before; we already mentioned that, though. She was part of the “HGTV Star,” competition. She also won when she was part of season 8. She’s also been a host of a few other programs on the network, and she’s well-known in the area for what she’s doing with her life.
4. Brooks Did Not Pitch This Show
This concept was not her own idea, but she knew that she wanted to do something special with her talents, and this was it. When HGTV approached her with the idea, she knew it was going to be her future. The concept is easy. Most homeowners are willing to spend around $50k on their home renovations, so why not offer them a way to spend it…or three ways to spend it?
5. It’s For Homeowners Needing Help
The concept behind this show is simple. People don’t always have the money to make a total renovation possible. And, while $50k is not enough to renovate an entire home, it can go a long way toward making any home a lot more inviting and a lot more enticing. Homeowners have a chance to make their mark by renovating homes in one of three ways the host presents with this budget in mind.
6. Brooks Has a New Job on the Show, Too
She thought she was signing up to host and design on the show, but she’s also going to give the world a bit of a counselor vibe going into this new season, too. She’s going to help couples get over arguments and work through differences as they deal with the stress of renovation. We certainly hope she doesn’t decide on a career change at any point, though.
7. Budgets Are not Always $50k
While the title of the show implies that all the homeowners interested in renovating their homes will spend that much money, this is not always the case. It all depends on the homeowner and their own budget. Some might spend more, some might spend less, and some might be right on the money. They do not have to spend anything like $50k to be part of the show, but that is the name of the game.
8. It’s Not All Smooth Sailing
Unlike the minor mishaps and small issues we see on other home renovation shows, we are going to see it all on this one. Families on this show will deal with a lot more than they bargained for in the renovation process, and we will see it all. It’s not always going to be smooth sailing (and that is probably why Brooks is going to be showing off her couples counseling skills).
9. Brooks Made Each Design Plan
Watching each episode seems quick and easy for fans, but it was a lot of work for Tiffany Brooks. She came up with each design for every single family on every single episode. That’s three per family, and then she worked with the families to make their final decision. She put a lot of time and effort into this, and it shows.
10. Most of These Were Filmed At the Same Time
Tiffany Brooks was honest with fans when she told them that she’s usually working with HGTV on 30 projects at a time, and it’s overwhelming. However, of the 30 she was working on at this time, she calls 11 of them this show. She knows that it’s a lot, but she loves it.