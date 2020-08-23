51 Seconds of Chris Hemsworth Telling You Positive Things About Yourself

The 51 seconds this video takes should likely cheer a lot of people up not just because it’s Chris Hemsworth saying it, but because it’s a lot of positive speech that can create the kind of vibes that keep people energized and capable of holding onto a good mood for a while. Of course, being that it’s Chris Hemsworth that’s saying it could make a difference to a lot of people since he happens to be insanely famous and could make anything sound good when he’s talking about it. There are likely those that would look at this and laugh as they wonder why Hemsworth is bothering with such a message, but then there are those that might take a lot from it and be able to fully enjoy their day after hearing it. How a person gets through their day has a lot to do with what they have and how they decide to use it. In other words, there are those that will likely watch this and feel entirely energized, while there are also those that might listen to this and think that Hemsworth is reading off a script and is basically doing this for another paycheck while trying to come off as a decent individual. Okay, the last one was pretty cynical, but there are those folks that get by with very little in the way of positive vibes and somehow still make their way through the day without too much trouble. If you don’t believe that then it might be your worldview that needs to be broadened.
NEW Chris Hemsworth speaking positive things aimed at you to make your day better pic.twitter.com/E0SLNWdZwA
— best of chems (@hemsbest) August 18, 2020
The truth is that positive vibes can very easily get people up during the day and make it possible for them to accomplish great things by remembering that no matter what happens, there’s a good reason why they’re here and the world is a little brighter for it. The idea of using a famous actor to make this evident is a play on a person’s need for validation when it comes to their need for a pick me up, but it does work. There are plenty of people that need someone to tell them that they’re worth something, that what they’re doing is good enough, and that there is a reason why they’re needed in the world. Some people do still manage to scoff at this since they don’t need it, but they’re missing the whole point of the words since obviously they might not need it, but they can’t see past their own selves to realize that they’re not that empathetic to others or that others simply do need a little push now and again to really keep things on an even keel.
It’s nothing to be ashamed of really since hearing that you’re doing a fine job from a famous movie star, however broad the message is, might lift some people up and could possibly give them a reason to keep going. There are those that still cynical about it but can at least recognize that it might be important to some people and can close their lips for long enough to allow the message to get out to those that need it. Now if someone was to repeat it verbatim on the hour or even more than a couple of times during the day it might become annoying, but again, if that’s a person’s mantra and they need it, then so be it. To be certain, it does a lot of people a world of good to hear a kind word now and then, or a bit of encouragement to ensure that they’re on the track, and allowing this to happen without the ongoing cynicism that some of us feel on a pretty routine basis is important for some folks. It’s very easy to be cynical of the world we live in since it’s not perfect, it’s not bound to be at any given moment, and it’s bound to get a lot harder before it gets any easier. But if it can be as good as it can be for a few people now and again, then it’s definitely worth it.
To hear the words from a star such as Chris Hemsworth might make a lot of people laugh since they won’t believe he’s as sincere about it as everyone wants to think, but that’s usually a matter of perception. Of course, he’s an actor and it’s likely that he’s getting paid for this, but at the same time, it’s the fact that he sat down to do it in the first place. Actors do have a say in what they do a lot of times, to be honest, and there are those times when it’s obvious that they don’t want to do something. But whether it’s entirely an act or not, it might brighten someone’s day all the same.