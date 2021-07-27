A Batgirl vs. Supergirl Movie is Reportedly In Development

If you’re sitting there as dumbstruck as many others that Warner Bros. would think that this would work after Batman vs. Superman was seen to be so divisive then you’re not alone, especially in the current era when female empowerment tends to push the idea that women are a little further up the evolutionary ladder than men and don’t need to exhibit such behaviors. Even the mention that Godzilla vs. Kong worked doesn’t really lend a lot of credence to this idea, since Godzilla and Kong are monstrous creatures that also exhibit serious alpha male behaviors. So is this a part of equality, the idea that women need to fight just as much as men to prove themselves? That’s interesting to think about really but it doesn’t feel likely that many would be too happy with this type of explanation. In any case, thinking that this is going to be an improvement over Batman vs. Superman might not be a consideration either, but it’s obviously something that the WB is willing to bank on as a popular idea. But seriously, is it going to be much of a fight?
As most fans are already pointing out, Supergirl and Batgirl have usually managed to get along since to start with, Batgirl isn’t as paranoid as Batman and likely doesn’t have nearly as much tech or money, so buying anything she needs to slow Supergirl down is out of the question. Supergirl and Batgirl both have an ego, but it’s not quite as over-developed as their male counterparts, and therefore they don’t clash as much. While some fans might think it would be a great idea, those that are firmly against it are bound to speak up, but they’re also bound to watch the movie when it does come out. Likely as not it will be on streaming, as will the Batgirl and Supergirl movies that are being talked about at the same time.
It should be easy to admit that this is a little funny since the whole idea behind Supergirl and Batgirl fighting is going to get fleshed out by the writers, but at the same time, one can’t help but think that the starting reason is somewhere along the lines of ‘It’d be SO cool!’, an exclamation that has likely been uttered by a couple of people at least. That might not be how this idea started, but it’s a decent guess at least since the reality can’t be too far off the mark. These two characters have been introduced together, separately, and rarely ever do they really have any conflict with one another, so it’s a good bet that whoever is doing the writing is going to have to sing a pretty tune when it comes to making this convincing. That it will be done isn’t a question, that it will be done in a way that people will accept is another thing altogether. There have been some extremely unexpected superhero tiffs over the years, but this is one of them that has a very low probability for a number of reasons, one of those being that the two characters have been seen as friends or at least as allies without any real animosity between them.
On top of that, one has to wonder if this is going to be a movie that will include JUST these two heroes, or if it will bring someone else in, perhaps another heroine or two, or a villain that will force them to settle their differences somehow and fight the real threat. As of right now, it’s hard to say since this idea does appear to come right out of left field without much warning. Obviously it’s an idea that’s been cooking for a while, but it still feels like it came out of nowhere to confuse a lot of people and make them wonder if this is going to be a lesser battle than Batman vs. Superman for a number of reasons. It stands to reason that Supergirl would hold back when fighting against Batgirl unless the latter happens to do something that can really hurt her OP opponent, as Batman did with Superman. But where would Batgirl get kryptonite, one of the only things that would really give her an edge? Or is that even going to be a factor in the story?
All we know right now is that this is happening and it’s bound to be something that will make a lot of us shake our heads as we wonder whether or not WB is pushing their luck. But it’s likely that if the writers are good enough that it might be worth a look at least. Plus, if it’s on HBO Max then people can always sign up and get a free subscription to check it out.