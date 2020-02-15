A Batman Themed Restaurant is Headed to London

Just from the descriptions given of this place it already sounds as though it might be the type of establishment where the servers are also hired on as actors, much like Disneyland in a way, or JackRabbit Slim’s from Pulp Fiction. In other words it might be that specialized individuals will be making their appearance in this Batman-themed restaurant given that the DC Multiverse is said to be a big influence on this location. While it’s not open yet and there’s no indication as to when it will be swinging its doors wide to welcome in those that want the immersive experience, as Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb reveals it will not be a cheap experience. So far it sounds as though the lowest price for anything will be $60 and can climb well over $100 per person when it comes to the many different experiences that can be had within this attraction that will be featured in the Soho area of London. There’s even a place that will be somber and somewhat dark as it represents the location where Bruce Wayne’s parents were killed. Cheery, right? All in all though it’s safe to assume that fans from all over might be willing to make the trip to see just what all the excitement is about and how they can get in on the fun.
Themed restaurants are a risk at times since like it or not their popularity can rise and fall within a very short time. Joanna Fantozzi of Restaurant Hospitality can give you more on this subject. When it comes to Batman and other various heroes it feels as though the idea might be that they won’t ever go out of style since each new generation is being exposed to them in a way that will insure their continued success. But despite the faith that many have in a place such as this there needs to be a plan set in place just in case the interest begins to wane and profits cease to be as readily available. It’s enough to think that those that are funding this have thought of that, but there are always times when optimism puts blinders on those that don’t want to think about any other path but success. While the idea of a multi-layered Batman restaurant is a decent one, especially with the fact that the hero and his many enemies and allies have been gaining in popularity once again throughout the years, there’s still the risk that it will fade once again, and will make such a place kind of irrelevant until someone else comes along to breathe new life into the franchise. In a way it’s kind of like Star Wars in that it was still a popular story for a long time, but in the space of time between the original trilogy and the prequels, and then the period of time between the prequels and the current trilogy, the attention of the audience simply wasn’t there in the same manner.
Of course said stories and legendary characters are always bound to be remembered and even revered, but from a business standpoint they do fall from grace now and again as people decide to move on from one trend to another. Some want to state that DC characters are a mainstay in pop culture, and they’re correct, but at the same time they can be pushed to the side as well, fond memories that don’t matter quite as much when other, more popular ideas are shining brightly at the moment. That’s what makes a restaurant such as this appear to be less than sensible at times, since there’s a good chance that leading up to and during the release of the next DC movie it will continue to thrive, but when DC hits a lull, as it’s bound to do every now and again, business might decline just a bit. And if DC hits a rough patch, what then? It’s very easy to think that the establishment might find a way to keep from watching their business go down the tubes, but it’s also enough to think that even the most amusing gimmicks wouldn’t be enough. Apart from being gloomy and cynical however, it does present a very unique opportunity for many fans to come and enjoy something special that’s based around one of the greatest superheroes of all time.
So far it does sound as though the place is quite impressive and will grant the guests a fun and engaging time despite the high price tag that it will come with. Much like Disneyland with their price hikes it’s likely that people will do what they can to scrape enough together to say that they’ve been to the Batman restaurant, as this is how it will become known no doubt. Christian Sylt of Forbes can give you a little more information about the location. It should be an experience at the very least, something that a person can look back on and enjoy years after the fact.