A Bloodshot 2 With Vin Diesel is Officially in the Works

It’s sounding as though Sony and Paramount are going to be kicking off a Valiant Cinematic Universe between them since Paramount will be taking on other comic book heroes and villains from this label while Bloodshot 2 will be remaining at Sony as Vin Diesel is expected to return as Ray Garrison, the former marine that was killed in action and then brought back to life as an unstoppable soldier. It’s fair to say that fans and critics were divided on this movie since it was one of those that was affected by the pandemic, which is why it went straight to video on demand, where it actually did pretty good. There’s a pretty good chance that a second movie could find more than enough material to go on when it comes to a storyline, but whether or not people are going to want to see it is the question, even if the answer appears to be ‘yes’ at this time. Bloodshot still feels like kind of a knockoff of other heroes that have similar skill sets and capabilities. Unfortunately for Valiant Comics, a lot of their characters kind of feel the same way since it’s difficult to come up with a new character that doesn’t resemble one that has already been in publication for a while.
Bloodshot 2 should have an easy enough time trying to push forward since the character was created back in the 90s so it’s very likely that there are plenty of adventures that can be utilized in one way or another to keep things moving. How well it will be received is another matter since while it was popular as an on-demand title it’s fair to say that a sequel that might go right to streaming might have a little more work to do when it comes to getting the kind of attention that is desired. Back in the day, it might have been that superhero movie sequels might not have been looked at as such a good idea, but as the last couple of decades it’s been seen that sequels aren’t just expected, they’ve actually been able to continue the story in a very useful manner from time to time. Plenty of sequels have still been kind of ‘meh’, but there have still been enough that have been impressive enough to set a precedent for superhero movies to continue forward and keep doing well. If Sony and Paramount decide to play nice and share the Valiant Cinematic Universe that might work to their advantage even further since Sony and the MCU have been able to do this with Spider-Man in the past few years, but it has been kind of a rocky transition now and then. With Bloodshot firmly in Sony’s control, it might be that they’ll be able to set the pace when it comes to the VCU while Paramount, kind of like Disney, will have to play ball if they ever want to share a universe with the titular hero.
Or it could happen in an entirely different manner since there’s no telling what’s going to happen since all we all know at this point is that Bloodshot 2 is happening apparently, and it’s likely that Sony will be pushing for a big-screen release since many people are hoping that 2021 will see a return to the theaters so that the box office can get back to business as usual. Looking at how things are now it might be better if studios start looking into a system that can deliver their movies directly to people’s homes without going directly to video, as there have been rumors and talks of a type of system that could possibly allow theaters to stream movies to the homes of their viewers. While it sounds a little counterintuitive for a theater to do such a thing there needs to be some progress seen in the months to come since theaters have been suffering in a big way. If Bloodshot 2 or any other movie wants to be seen in the theater then measures are going to have to be taken to make it happen or streaming is going to become the only option that’s left to many movies. Right now a lot of people are wondering why more studios aren’t going in this direction, but the obvious reason is that there’s less money in it since the box office sales are normally a very effective way for studios to get their money back and declare a movie a success. Until that can happen though it’s very possible that we’ll keep seeing delays that will continue to hold some of the more anticipated movies in reserve until theaters can reopen. As far as Bloodshot 2 goes, it’s fair to say that production might take a while to finally get going since due to the protocols in place it could prove costly to keep testing everyone and to find ways to keep everyone safe.