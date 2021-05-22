A Compilation of Star Wars Actors Goofing Off to “Sunflower”

It’s always nice to see a cast that’s able to have fun with each other on the set and just loosen up from time to time, especially since making a movie like Star Wars can be understandably tense given that everyone wants to get it right. It has to be said, even John Boyega looks like he was having a good time since there’s no denying that he’s admitted to enjoying working with his costars during the movie. The only problems with Boyega came when he apparently thought that he’d been brought in to save the franchise when the truth was that he’d been brought in as a part of the franchise that had a good chance of being important to it, but that wasn’t enough supposedly. Anyway, moving on from that, it does look and sound like the cast of the most recent Star Wars trilogy had a pretty good time with each other more often than not and were able to get along as they did their best to revive and continue the Skywalker saga as it led towards its inevitable end. One could go on and on about what was done to the franchise, what went wrong, what could have been done better, and so on and so forth, but the truth is that the latest trilogy didn’t hit rock bottom. There were plenty of things to be said about it and plenty of moments that felt as though they could have been far different and thus far better, but this is what we have at the moment and there’s no changing it at this time. If anyone even wants to give a single thought to what it would take to reboot the entire Star Wars franchise it feels as though their brain would short-circuit before they made it past episode 1.
It would also be a huge mistake since it would be uncertain just who would be in charge of rebooting it, how it would be rebooted, and what would be different when all was said and done. Clearing up any plot holes, inconsistencies, and other problems that people have with the saga would be next to impossible since everyone has their own opinion of how Star Wars should have been created and how it should have ended, especially George Lucas, the man that created it. From one fan to the next there’s bound to be some continuity but not enough to remake the entire saga in the same manner. At this point, it would be easier to retcon Middle Earth than it would the Star Wars franchise considering the fact that there’s an entire universe to consider with several well-known systems and planets that the fans would want to see brought back and species, creatures, religions, and all sorts of elements to the story that a lot of people would want to gain prominence over other aspects. Some folks might even want to do away with the Jedi and the Sith, which would be utterly ridiculous since they’re a huge part of the story. So what we have is what’s there, whether fans like it or not, and according to this clip, it’s happened more than a few times that the actors have managed to get along and have fun with it as much as possible.
There are still a few things that came as surprises and shocks over the course of the saga since the fact that Harrison Ford wanted his character to be killed much earlier than he was came as kind of a surprise, and seeing Luke as a depressing old hermit wasn’t exactly expected. Many people want to blame Disney, and I’ve had my moments as well when it came to ‘ruining’ the franchise. It’s still entirely inaccurate, but one has to look at the good that Disney has done as well when it comes to the animated series and The Mandalorian, which will be advancing in season 3 even as The Book of Boba Feet and several other shows start moving closer to their release dates. Seeing the people that are working on these projects having a good time on the set and understanding that it’s not all drama and nonstop issues is uplifting since it means that there is a friendly atmosphere on the set at times and there is a camaraderie between the cast and crew. There’s almost always going to be an issue here or there, that’s pretty natural on a project this big and that has this many people going about their daily routines. But the fact is that if people don’t work together and at least try to have fun with the project then it’s going to feel like work, and that’s bound to keep people from really enjoying what they do. If nothing else, it’s great to see the actors unwinding as well.