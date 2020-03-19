A Coronavirus Zombie Movie is Already in the Works

If anyone thought that this wasn’t coming because it would be deemed too insensitive there’s only question to be considered, “Are you new here?”. As Kevin Burwick of MovieWeb puts it, Full Moon Features is definitely taking a stab at the United States’ reaction to the coronavirus since many upon many individuals have gone as far as to state that the pandemic is not that serious, will blow over, and so on and so forth. The truth of the matter is that the coronavirus has a lot of people scared since it’s transmitted so easily and mutated at a rate that makes it hard if not impossible to find a vaccine that can prove to be effective against the virus at this time. Drawing off the fear to provide a few laughs and comedic moments of relief however might be taken by some as a poor attempt at humor, while others might actually get a kick out of it. The digital release for this movie is expected on April 10th as with theaters being the way they are now, basically shut down thanks to the virus, there’s even less of a chance that the movie would be able to find anywhere it could play. Likely as not it wouldn’t have seen the inside of a theater to begin with either because it’s likely to be kind of a low-budget movie, but also because it could be seen as insanely insensitive to many individuals that are at risk and aren’t feeling too optimistic at this time.
At this time however having a sense of humor, no matter how insensitive it might appear, is still fairly important since the matter that many people are dealing with at this time is more than a little depressing and is fully capable of creating a depressed and very manic attitude in many people. Simply walking into the grocery store these days is enough to make one question the wisdom of humanity as people are hoarding everything they can and are acting as though the apocalypse has already come. A zombie movie based on the coronavirus at this time might sound as though it’s in bad taste, and it could very well be as of now, but at the same time it’s bound to be appreciated by those within the populace that are willing to laugh and at least poke a little fun at their current situation. What’s the other option, to remain depressed? Khaleda Rahman of Newsweek has more to say about humor in these current times.
Laughter in a time of great stress and danger is hard to fathom for many people since there’s doubt that trying to laugh while focusing on survival is a little tough. But laughter in the face of crushing depression and something that we have limited control over at this time is sometimes a release, a balm to help soothe the nerves that can otherwise be our undoing. Some material might be seen as a little risque and even insensitive, but those of us that have a seriously warped sense of humor can’t help but think that it’s far better to laugh and have fun with something than to sit around moping and worrying incessantly about what’s happening with each passing minute in a world that we have plenty of influence in but don’t always get to control in any way, shape, or form. The coronavirus is very serious and there are plenty of people that take it this way, but there are still many that don’t choose to dwell on the negatives and are even now attempting to keep people entertained and amused during these times since anything else would feel like giving in to the depression and the mania that’s been spread by far too many concerning the virus. Of course there are people at risk, of course it’s important to find a way to stop the virus from spreading so quickly, but in the meantime there are those that would gladly make light of the situation for the sole reason of helping to calm people down and give them a reason to believe that the world isn’t ending, which it isn’t, and to allow them to laugh and enjoy what they see on TV as they attempt to brave their way through the current pandemic.
Obviously it makes a lot of sense to turn this into a zombie movie since zombies are not only still insanely popular but they’re the perfect movie monster for a disease such as COVID-19 if only because when it comes to disease and corruption, zombies are one of the first thoughts that people have. Nicholas Barber of BBC is one among many that could tell you why the undead are so popular. One could argue that a form of vampirism might be a worthy choice for a movie too, but zombies kind of have the market cornered when it comes to disease-based movies that can have a widespread effect on humanity. Hopefully as a comedy this movie will be able to lighten the mood with some folks.